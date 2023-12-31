en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Challenging Continuum

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:50 am EST
2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Challenging Continuum

As we usher in the new year, the housing market forecast sketches a continuum of the challenging conditions that marked 2023. Stringent mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis have etched a daunting landscape for potential home buyers, with the beacon of relief expected to materialize in the summer of 2024. The pivot point depends on the possibility of interest rate cuts towards the end of the year, although the shadow of a general election lurks as a potential spoiler.

Predictions and Trends

Savills, a leading estate agency, anticipates a 3% drop in house prices across Britain, while foreseeing rental prices inching upwards by approximately 6%. The high-profile realm of prime central London appears insulated from the downward pressure on prices, owing to a lesser dependency on mortgage debt and an appealing value proposition for affluent buyers, both domestic and international.

Rightmove forecasts a 1% decline in new sellers’ asking prices by the close of 2024. The property website underscores the prevalent price-sensitivity among buyers and emphasizes the need for sellers to set competitive pricing to catalyze sales.

(Read Also: 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 Gathers Steam with Participation from 28 Partner Countries, 14 Organisations)

Barriers and Forecasts

Halifax predicts a 2-4% fall in house prices, while Nationwide Building Society projects a low single-digit decline or a flat trend in prices for the year. The Society also draws attention to the high deposit requirements as a substantial barrier for prospective buyers. Given the current climate, a 20% deposit on a typical first-time buyer home translates to over 105% of average annual gross income.

UK Finance forecasts a decrease in mortgage lending in 2024, accompanied by a rise in arrears and repossessions. However, the situation is expected to witness improvement by 2025. Meanwhile, Moneyfacts reports that average mortgage rates have been on a steady decline since July, with further cuts potentially landing early in the new year. Yet, rates are predicted to hover above those of previous years.

(Read Also: NHS Faces Historic Strike as Junior Doctors Walk Out)

International Perspectives

From an international perspective, the US housing market is grappling with rising prices and steep borrowing costs, causing a year-long limbo for homebuyers. However, a shift in conditions is expected in 2024, with some experts forecasting a dip in home prices and others anticipating a flattening or slowing of price growth.

As we cast our gaze northwards, Canadian home buyers, particularly millennials and residents of British Columbia and Quebec, feel ensnared by high interest rates. The Bank of Canada has signaled caution in cutting rates too quickly, but a decline in fixed mortgage rates might prompt some buyers to leap into the spring market.

Read More 

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

By Hadeel Hashem

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1

By Dil Bar Irshad

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn ...
@Business · 18 mins
Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn ...
heart comment 0
Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan
Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

By Salman Khan

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024
Federal Board of Revenue Targets Over 8 Million Tax Non-Filers with Stringent Measures

By Mazhar Abbas

Federal Board of Revenue Targets Over 8 Million Tax Non-Filers with Stringent Measures
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: The First Woman to Amass a $100 Billion Fortune
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
4 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
9 mins
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
10 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
10 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
11 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
12 mins
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
13 mins
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
13 mins
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
14 mins
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
11 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
30 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app