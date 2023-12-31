2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Challenging Continuum

As we usher in the new year, the housing market forecast sketches a continuum of the challenging conditions that marked 2023. Stringent mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis have etched a daunting landscape for potential home buyers, with the beacon of relief expected to materialize in the summer of 2024. The pivot point depends on the possibility of interest rate cuts towards the end of the year, although the shadow of a general election lurks as a potential spoiler.

Predictions and Trends

Savills, a leading estate agency, anticipates a 3% drop in house prices across Britain, while foreseeing rental prices inching upwards by approximately 6%. The high-profile realm of prime central London appears insulated from the downward pressure on prices, owing to a lesser dependency on mortgage debt and an appealing value proposition for affluent buyers, both domestic and international.

Rightmove forecasts a 1% decline in new sellers’ asking prices by the close of 2024. The property website underscores the prevalent price-sensitivity among buyers and emphasizes the need for sellers to set competitive pricing to catalyze sales.

Barriers and Forecasts

Halifax predicts a 2-4% fall in house prices, while Nationwide Building Society projects a low single-digit decline or a flat trend in prices for the year. The Society also draws attention to the high deposit requirements as a substantial barrier for prospective buyers. Given the current climate, a 20% deposit on a typical first-time buyer home translates to over 105% of average annual gross income.

UK Finance forecasts a decrease in mortgage lending in 2024, accompanied by a rise in arrears and repossessions. However, the situation is expected to witness improvement by 2025. Meanwhile, Moneyfacts reports that average mortgage rates have been on a steady decline since July, with further cuts potentially landing early in the new year. Yet, rates are predicted to hover above those of previous years.

International Perspectives

From an international perspective, the US housing market is grappling with rising prices and steep borrowing costs, causing a year-long limbo for homebuyers. However, a shift in conditions is expected in 2024, with some experts forecasting a dip in home prices and others anticipating a flattening or slowing of price growth.

As we cast our gaze northwards, Canadian home buyers, particularly millennials and residents of British Columbia and Quebec, feel ensnared by high interest rates. The Bank of Canada has signaled caution in cutting rates too quickly, but a decline in fixed mortgage rates might prompt some buyers to leap into the spring market.

