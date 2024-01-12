2024 Globe Travel Awards: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence

The 2024 Globe Travel Awards, hosted at Sandals Ochi and Sandals Dunn’s River, marked a year of unprecedented growth and innovation in the travel industry. The awards, which were centered on the theme ‘The Year of More,’ recognized leading suppliers and celebrated their efforts to enhance the travel experience for customers worldwide.

Travel Trade Triumphs

Cheryl Carter, the UK director, voiced her delight over the award, stating that it exhibited a strong confidence in the Barbados brand. Carter further acknowledged the pivotal role played by the travel trade in establishing this trust. Lee Barker, the regional director of sales and marketing, expressed his exhilaration over winning for the third consecutive year. He extended his gratitude to the travel agents for their unwavering support.

Recognizing Industry-wide Excellence

The chair and owner of Hays Travel was moved by the victory, dedicating it to the young people and saluting the excellence pervasive across the industry. Matt Nixon, the co-founder of 52 Degrees North Travel, was humbled by the accolade and stressed the significance of crafting unforgettable experiences for travelers.

Commitment and Growth

Ocean Holidays, on the brink of its 20th anniversary and a recent brand refresh, saw the award as a testament to their commitment to making holidays accessible. The company viewed the recognition as a reflection of their growth, all while maintaining high ethical standards. The gala was a stunning display of hard work and success within the travel trade. The winners were keen to use their recognition to inspire their teams and continue enhancing the travel experience for their clientele.