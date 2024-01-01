2024: A Year of Notable Hotel Openings

As we usher in 2024, the world of hospitality is bracing itself for some momentous hotel openings. A blend of urban sanctuaries, beachfront properties focusing on community engagement, wellness retreats, and sustainable farm stays are among the 20 notable hotel openings scheduled for the year. Each one promises to bring a unique experience, making them stand out in their own right.

A Look at the Upcoming Hotels

In Warwickshire, England, the Pig hotels are making an expansion with a farm-centric approach. This retreat will offer 35 bedrooms and dining with ingredients sourced locally. In Kent, the Gallivant, a beach hotel, will enchant guests with its New England charm and wellness amenities. London will see a new addition to its hotel scene with Six Senses opening a large spa and wellness club in the historic Whiteleys department store building.

Adding to the list, the Beckford Group is launching Teffont House in Wiltshire. This countryside retreat comes with an orangery dining room and a Bramley spa. Then there’s Nice, France, which will welcome a new hotel by Valery Grego set in a 17th-century convent. The hotel aims to bring tranquility to its guests with Roman-inspired thermal baths.

Global Additions to the Hotel Landscape

Rome is not left behind in this hotel revolution. Casa Monti, an artistically designed hotel, is set to provide a homely atmosphere for its guests. Meanwhile, in Folegandros, Greece, Gundari will debut with suites featuring private infinity pools and a holistic wellness program, emphasizing the island’s natural beauty.

Mexico, a hot tourist destination, is encouraging this ongoing trend with several new resorts opening, including the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas, The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels, Park Hyatt Los Cabos, and others. These luxury resorts offer a range of amenities from private plunge pools, ocean-view terraces, all-inclusive dining, to wellness experiences.

Reimagining Luxury Travel

Hilton is set to open 10 new hotels in 2024 in locations that include Seychelles, Croatia, Florida, Florence, Lisbon, Singapore, and the Himalayas. These properties will offer amenities like rooftop pools, oceanfront villas, and a clifftop bar in Bermuda, promising an unforgettable luxury experience.

The Caribbean is also set to welcome several new hotel openings, including Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Resort, Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, and others. These properties will offer rooms, suites, and villas, along with amenities such as restaurants, spas, pools, and beachfront access, focusing on wellness, luxury, and all-inclusive experiences.

With these upcoming hotels, the hospitality industry is looking at a promising year ahead, offering unique experiences, from heritage-rich surroundings to local culinary delights, targeting travelers seeking distinctive and memorable accommodations.