en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

2024: A Year of Notable Hotel Openings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
2024: A Year of Notable Hotel Openings

As we usher in 2024, the world of hospitality is bracing itself for some momentous hotel openings. A blend of urban sanctuaries, beachfront properties focusing on community engagement, wellness retreats, and sustainable farm stays are among the 20 notable hotel openings scheduled for the year. Each one promises to bring a unique experience, making them stand out in their own right.

A Look at the Upcoming Hotels

In Warwickshire, England, the Pig hotels are making an expansion with a farm-centric approach. This retreat will offer 35 bedrooms and dining with ingredients sourced locally. In Kent, the Gallivant, a beach hotel, will enchant guests with its New England charm and wellness amenities. London will see a new addition to its hotel scene with Six Senses opening a large spa and wellness club in the historic Whiteleys department store building.

Adding to the list, the Beckford Group is launching Teffont House in Wiltshire. This countryside retreat comes with an orangery dining room and a Bramley spa. Then there’s Nice, France, which will welcome a new hotel by Valery Grego set in a 17th-century convent. The hotel aims to bring tranquility to its guests with Roman-inspired thermal baths.

Global Additions to the Hotel Landscape

Rome is not left behind in this hotel revolution. Casa Monti, an artistically designed hotel, is set to provide a homely atmosphere for its guests. Meanwhile, in Folegandros, Greece, Gundari will debut with suites featuring private infinity pools and a holistic wellness program, emphasizing the island’s natural beauty.

Mexico, a hot tourist destination, is encouraging this ongoing trend with several new resorts opening, including the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas, The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels, Park Hyatt Los Cabos, and others. These luxury resorts offer a range of amenities from private plunge pools, ocean-view terraces, all-inclusive dining, to wellness experiences.

Reimagining Luxury Travel

Hilton is set to open 10 new hotels in 2024 in locations that include Seychelles, Croatia, Florida, Florence, Lisbon, Singapore, and the Himalayas. These properties will offer amenities like rooftop pools, oceanfront villas, and a clifftop bar in Bermuda, promising an unforgettable luxury experience.

The Caribbean is also set to welcome several new hotel openings, including Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Resort, Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, and others. These properties will offer rooms, suites, and villas, along with amenities such as restaurants, spas, pools, and beachfront access, focusing on wellness, luxury, and all-inclusive experiences.

With these upcoming hotels, the hospitality industry is looking at a promising year ahead, offering unique experiences, from heritage-rich surroundings to local culinary delights, targeting travelers seeking distinctive and memorable accommodations.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Natural Fireworks: Red Bank's New Year Spectacle Featuring Scarlet Macaws

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year's Day 2024 Marked by Traditional Icy Plunges Around the Globe

By Geeta Pillai

Orient Express: Embarking on a New Journey of Opulent Train Travel

By Salman Khan

Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Families Mark End of Holiday Season at Quezon Memorial Circle ...
@Lifestyle · 35 mins
Families Mark End of Holiday Season at Quezon Memorial Circle ...
heart comment 0
Crater Lake Tops List of America’s Most Beautiful National Parks

By Justice Nwafor

Crater Lake Tops List of America's Most Beautiful National Parks
Nashville’s Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development

By Mahnoor Jehangir

MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
Uganda Welcomes 2024: A Blend of Celebrations, Resilience, and Hope

By Rizwan Shah

Uganda Welcomes 2024: A Blend of Celebrations, Resilience, and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
1 min
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
2 mins
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
Rebounding: The Holistic Path to Fitness and Wellbeing
3 mins
Rebounding: The Holistic Path to Fitness and Wellbeing
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
3 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
3 mins
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
4 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
4 mins
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
5 mins
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
5 mins
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
3 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
33 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
45 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app