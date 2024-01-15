2024: A Year of Evolution in UK Employment Law

A new year has dawned in the United Kingdom, bringing with it a series of significant legal changes that demand attention from both employers and employees. The landscape of employment law is evolving, and 2024 marks a critical year for ensuring compliance with new workplace practices.

Stepping into 2024: Key Legislative Changes

From the outset of 2024, employers are now required to maintain “adequate” records demonstrating compliance with the 48-hour working week limit, a significant change to the previous Working Time Regulations. Additionally, revised rules concerning holiday pay and carry-over have been introduced, requiring employers to adapt their existing policies.

New Regulations: Paternity Leave and Pay Rates

As we approach March 8th, employers must ready themselves for new statutory paternity leave regulations. Offering fathers or partners the flexibility to divide their leave into blocks, these regulations signify a shift towards greater work-life balance. However, it is crucial to note that these changes may present financial challenges for families, as statutory paternity pay may fall significantly short of employees’ regular earnings.

Further changes are imminent in April, with new statutory pay rates and amendments to holiday entitlement and pay for irregular and part-year workers. These changes underscore the need for employers to stay abreast of evolving legislation and adapt their policies accordingly.

Additional Legislative Rights for Employees

April 6th will herald further legislative changes, including new rights for flexible working, carers, and those taking statutory family leave. These alterations aim to enhance workplace inclusivity and promote employee well-being. From July 1st, the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations will permit direct consultation with employees under certain conditions, adding another layer of complexity to the employment law landscape.

Preventing Sexual Harassment: A New Obligation

In October 2024, employers will face a new obligation to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. This development comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny on clauses related to sexual harassment and discrimination post-termination, emphasizing the need for employers to ensure clarity in their settlement agreement wording.

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner’s Office continues to consult on employment records and recruitment guidance, with the consultation period extending until March 5th, 2024. A recent court decision in Scotland has clarified that future unknown statutory claims may be validly waived under a settlement agreement, as long as the types of claims are clearly identified. This clarification further underscores the need for employers to review and refine their settlement agreements.