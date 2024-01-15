en English
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts in Finance and Legal Sectors

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts in Finance and Legal Sectors

The year 2023 bore witness to a series of notable occurrences in the financial and legal sectors, leaving lasting imprints on the global landscape. From royal successions and the passing of beloved cultural figures to upheavals in the banking industry and significant legal precedents, the year unfurled a tapestry of events that may shape the world for years to come.

Financial Sector’s Roller Coaster Ride

The financial sector, particularly in Europe, endured a tumultuous year. Early in 2023, several US regional banks were forced to seek government intervention to weather the storm, while later in the year, the whispers of tamed inflation and potential central bank rate cuts brought some relief. However, looming large on the horizon was the substantial volume of corporate credit due for refinancing in 2025-2026, casting a long shadow of concern for investors and restructuring professionals.

London’s financial sector experienced a significant contraction, with job opportunities dropping by 38% compared to the previous year. Major banks such as Barclays and UBS announced significant job cuts, despite reporting robust profits. The economic slowdown, coupled with ongoing conflict in the Middle East, led to diminished employer confidence, triggering a pullback in spending and hiring.

Legal Arena Sees a Shift

Meanwhile, the legal sphere saw the UK courts becoming a preferred venue for debtors seeking to restructure. Part 26A restructuring plans emerged as the favored method over Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs), particularly when it came to compromising leasehold liabilities. Adler Real Estate and Lifeways Group were among the companies that used these plans.

The Dutch WHOA restructuring tool gained traction, especially when paired with an English scheme of arrangement, as evidenced by the Vroon Group case. On the other hand, traditional schemes of arrangement retained their relevance, with the High Court approving an unsecured credit bid for the first time in the special administration of Sova Capital Limited.

HMRC Changes Stance

Adding a twist to the plot, HMRC actively opposed certain restructuring plans, marking a significant shift from its previous ambiguous stance. This newfound assertiveness from HMRC brought about a new challenge for companies seeking to restructure their debts.

The year 2023 was indeed a year of remarkable events and shifts in the financial and legal sectors. As we look forward to 2024, the implications of these developments will likely continue to reverberate, shaping the landscape for years to come.

Business United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

