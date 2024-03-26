20 Must-Watch British Thrillers On Demand: Critics Pick Top Series

From mobsters and spies to complex family dynamics, British and Irish television is currently a treasure trove of thrilling content. Our critics have delved into the vast array of options available On Demand to bring you the 20 top picks that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Among the highlighted series are performances by Gary Oldman in a tale of disgraced spies, Theo James navigating the underworld in a Guy Ritchie-inspired saga, and Sharon Horgan exploring dark comedy in a family-centered thriller.

Spotlight on Spy Dramas and Crime Thrillers

British television has long had a fascination with the world of espionage and the gritty realities of crime, and the current offerings are no exception. Gary Oldman shines as Jackson Lamb, a leader of out-of-favour British intelligence agents in a high-budget adaptation of Mick Herron's Slough House series. Meanwhile, Netflix's adaptation of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen brings the same level of violent excess and sharp wit to the small screen, with an impressive cast that includes Theo James and Giancarlo Esposito.

Dark Comedies and Gangster Dramas

Sharon Horgan's dark comedy thriller provides a refreshing take on the genre, blending humor with suspense in a story revolving around a dysfunctional family dealing with the death of a despised relative. On another front, Top Boy offers a raw look into London's street gangs, with Netflix reviving the popular drama for new seasons that maintain the original's gritty essence. The series' detailed portrayal of urban life and its complex characters has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Returning Classics and New Adaptations

Among the returning classics, Happy Valley stands out, with Sarah Lancashire reprising her role as the formidable police sergeant Catherine Cawood. The series' return after a seven-year hiatus was highly anticipated and did not disappoint, continuing to explore the dark underbelly of West Yorkshire. Additionally, Netflix's adaptation of Harlan Coben's thriller novels continues to captivate audiences, with the latest series starring Richard Armitage diving deep into the secrets and lies that bind families together.

As these series demonstrate, British and Irish television is currently experiencing a golden age of thriller and drama content, with a rich variety of stories that range from espionage and crime to dark comedy and family sagas. Whether you're in the mood for a classic crime drama, a modern spy story, or a unique blend of genres, there's no shortage of compelling series to stream right now. These carefully selected shows not only highlight the creativity and talent present in British and Irish television but also promise hours of gripping entertainment for viewers.