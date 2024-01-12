£2 Million Investment to Tackle Mansfield’s Notorious ‘Sainsbury’s Junction’ Traffic Congestion

For the residents and businesses near the infamous ‘Sainsbury’s junction’ on the A60 Nottingham Road in Mansfield, relief from the persistent traffic congestion may be in sight. A recent government investment of £2 million has been earmarked to address this issue, bringing a sense of hope to the community. This notorious junction, frequented by those accessing a Sainsbury’s supermarket, a petrol station, an Aldi, and several businesses in an adjoining retail park, has been a longstanding source of frustration due to its inadequate road infrastructure.

Overcoming the Bottleneck

With a small road and roundabout attempting to manage the traffic volume caused by customers visiting the retail park – home to an Odeon cinema, a bingo hall, a Bella Italia restaurant, and a McDonald’s – delays have become the norm rather than the exception. Local residents have reported waiting times of up to 45 minutes just to reach the supermarket, a predicament that has sparked calls for a solution.

A Ray of Hope

With the announcement of the £2 million investment, there is a palpable sense of anticipation. This funding is part of a larger £20 million package allocated to Mansfield through the Levelling Up Partnership, a government initiative aimed at addressing regional disparities and promoting economic growth. The investment is being hailed as a significant step towards resolving the traffic woes that have plagued the area.

Revisiting the Blueprint

While initial plans for improving the junction were made three and a half years ago, unforeseen circumstances brought about by the pandemic stalled their implementation. Ben Bradley, the Conservative MP for Mansfield, confirmed that these plans will be revisited and updated. Discussions regarding the commencement of the work are expected to take place in the coming weeks, marking a new chapter in the ongoing saga of the ‘Sainsbury’s junction’.