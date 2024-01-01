en English
£17,000 Beach Hut with Unique Design Hits the Market in Felixstowe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
£17,000 Beach Hut with Unique Design Hits the Market in Felixstowe

Beach huts, those quintessential symbols of the British seaside, have always held a unique place in the hearts of holidaymakers and locals alike. One such dwelling, a vibrant green beach hut in Felixstowe, Suffolk, has recently been put up for sale. The asking price? A cool £17,000. Nestled within the historic Brackenbury Fort, the hut, labelled as number 259, is not your average seaside abode.

A Unique Design with No Sea View

Unlike the typical seaside hut offering panoramic sea views, number 259 offers a different prospect. Its location atop a grassy cliff means the sea view is obstructed by a line of similar huts. Yet, this has not diminished its appeal. The hut, which measures a compact 7 feet 7 inches by 6 feet 10 inches, has been described as having a ‘unique design’ and being ‘perfect for families.’ The hut’s charm is further amplified by its convenient proximity to a car park and public toilets.

A Blank Canvas for the New Owner

The hut comes unfurnished, offering a blank canvas for the new owner to put their personal touch on it. Among the few items included in the purchase are two white plastic chairs, potted flowers, and a rolled-up windbreaker. The sense of potential and the possibility of personalisation have added to the overall allure of this beach hut.

Additional Costs and Historical Significance

While the hut’s price tag might seem steep, it’s worth noting that the new owner will be required to pay an additional license fee and an administration fee to the East Suffolk Council upon purchase. The hut is being listed for sale by Diamond Mills, a local independent estate agent. Beyond its modern appeal, the hut’s location near the historical Brackenbury Battery site adds a touch of historical significance. This former coastal military defence line, operational during the World Wars, has since been transformed into a housing estate and grassland. This fusion of history and modern seaside living is what makes hut number 259 a unique property on the market.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

