14-Year-Old Braydon Bent Steals Spotlight as Young Presenter at Baftas 2024

On a glittering evening at the Baftas 2023, Braydon Bent, a 14-year-old from Lymm, stepped onto the red carpet not as a star-struck fan but as a confident young presenter. With a microphone in hand and a smile that lit up the night, Braydon, a winner of the BAFTA Young Presenter Competition, embarked on a journey that many only dream of. On Sunday, February 18, Braydon found himself amidst Hollywood's finest, engaging in conversations with actors like Richard E. Grant, Emma Mackey, and Lashana Lynch, to name a few.

Advertisment

The Journey of a Young Star

Braydon's path to the Baftas red carpet is one of sheer determination and passion. A former pupil at Oughtrington Primary School, Braydon has been honing his presenting skills with a regular spot on Sky News. His talent and charisma previously earned him opportunities to interview global icons such as Sir Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake. At the Baftas 2023, Braydon's prowess as a presenter was once again on full display as he navigated through the star-studded event with ease and professionalism.

Empowering the Next Generation

Advertisment

Braydon's participation in the event was part of EE's 'The Stage is Yours' campaign, which underscores the pivotal role of arts in education and aims to bolster confidence in young individuals through digital workshops. These workshops, led by industry professionals like Micheal Ward, serve as a platform for aspiring talents to learn and grow. Braydon, alongside 11-year-old Elsie Adams, another BAFTA Young Presenter Competition winner, represented the voices of the next generation, showcasing their potential to make significant impacts in the entertainment industry.

Words of Wisdom

Throughout the evening, Braydon not only interviewed celebrities but also received invaluable advice on building confidence from nominees Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde. Interacting with the 2024 EE Rising Star Winner, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Braydon gleaned insights into the journey of emerging talents in the industry. These interactions were not just interviews but learning moments for Braydon, who aspires to continue his career in presenting.

As the night came to a close, Braydon Bent reflected on his experiences with a sense of gratitude and ambition. The Baftas 2024 may have been a milestone, but for Braydon, it is just the beginning. His journey underscores the importance of nurturing young talent and the impact of platforms that provide them with the opportunity to shine. Braydon's story is a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and the magic of the red carpet.