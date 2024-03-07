107-Year-Old Marathon Walker Ruth Saunders Passes, Leaves Legacy of Charity and Determination

Ruth Saunders, a remarkable centenarian who captured hearts worldwide by walking a marathon to support Thames Valley Air Ambulance, has died at the age of 107. Her endeavor not only raised £55,000 for the charity but also earned her an MBE for her charitable works. Saunders' motivation was deeply personal, rooted in gratitude towards the air ambulance service for aiding her son Edward after a severe accident.

Inspired by a National Hero

At 104, Ruth Saunders embarked on a marathon of her own, inspired by Capt Sir Tom Moore's garden laps that benefited the NHS during lockdown. Walking around her block daily, Saunders completed her marathon with a mission to support Thames Valley Air Ambulance, a cause she held dear. Her actions during a time of global crisis highlighted the power of individual contribution and the impact of resilience and dedication.

A Lifelong Commitment to Service

Throughout her life, Saunders was an active Quaker, dedicating over 70 years to the faith and its principles of peace, integrity, and community. Her commitment to helping others was evident not only in her marathon feat but in her everyday actions and the legacy she leaves behind. Recognized for her charitable efforts, Saunders was appointed an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours, a testament to her significant contributions and the respect she garnered from her community and beyond.

A Legacy Remembered

Amanda McLean, chief executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, described Saunders as a "force of nature" who inspired many with her wit, determination, and vigour. Her story of compassion, perseverance, and community spirit continues to inspire even after her passing. Saunders' life serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have, motivating current and future generations to take action for causes close to their hearts.

Ruth Saunders' journey from a determined marathon walker to a beloved figure of charitable efforts exemplifies how age is but a number when it comes to making a difference. Her legacy will continue to inspire acts of kindness and the belief in the power of individual effort to foster change. As her community and those touched by her story mourn her passing, they also celebrate a life well-lived, marked by generosity, strength, and an unwavering commitment to helping others.