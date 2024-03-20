UK Joins £12 Trillion CPTPP Trade Bloc: New Era for British Business

Britain has embarked on a transformative journey by joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), heralding a new era for British businesses and the national economy. With the Trade Act receiving Royal Assent, the UK is set to formally become a member of the £12 trillion trade bloc, comprising 11 major economies such as Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan. This move, described by Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch as opening up a 'new era' of partnership, promises to significantly boost the UK's trade prospects post-Brexit.

Unlocking New Markets and Opportunities

The UK's accession to the CPTPP is expected to open major new markets for British goods, ranging from cars and textiles to whisky, cheese, beef, and lamb. Moreover, it will likely lead to lower prices for a wide array of products including coffee, kiwi fruit, clothing, and electronics for British consumers. Unlike the EU, joining the CPTPP does not require the UK to surrender sovereignty or be governed by foreign judges, addressing a key concern that had been highlighted during the Brexit debates. The agreement is particularly significant as it covers about 15% of the world's income, making it a 'massive global event' according to economists.

Strategic Implications and Business Readiness

As the first European country to gain approval for membership, the UK's entry into the CPTPP is not just a milestone for its trade policy but also a strategic move towards engaging with the fast-growing economies of the Indo-Pacific region. Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands emphasized the importance for British businesses to prepare to take full advantage of the opportunities the trade deal presents. The British Chambers of Commerce and the Institute of Export & International Trade have also highlighted the benefits of more flexible supply chains, easier data transfer, and stronger procurement and investment opportunities.

While the UK's membership in the CPTPP opens up significant opportunities, it also presents challenges, including the need to navigate complex rules of origin and to adapt to the bloc's regulatory demands. Despite these challenges, the long-term benefits of accessing high-growth markets and building resilient supply chains are seen as outweighing the initial hurdles.