Zari Hassan Voices Frustration Over Social Media Beggars, Sparks Controversy

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Ugandan-born, South Africa-based socialite and reality television star, Zarina “Zari” Hassan, has publicly articulated her vexation with individuals soliciting her for financial help on social media.

Zari, known for her opulent lifestyle and successful business ventures, finds the constant monetary requests from internet strangers troubling. In a recent TikTok video, she broached the subject, emphasizing that these same individuals often decline job offers.

Zari’s Affluent Lifestyle and Social Media Presence

Recognized for her affluent lifestyle on social media platforms, Zari has established herself as a successful business owner in her own right.

She regularly shares glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle with her followers, which has resulted in frequent requests for monetary assistance from strangers on the internet.

Addressing Accusations and Criticizing Social Media Beggars

On her Instagram Stories, Zari addressed accusations of wearing counterfeit luxury brands. She defended her financial capability, asserting that she can afford genuine items.

Furthermore, she lambasted those requesting money, questioning their long-term strategies and rebuking them for their threatening behavior and refusal to accept entry-level positions. Zari also criticized individuals for invoking God’s name in their pleas for money, considering it inappropriate and manipulative.

Mixed Reactions from Followers

Zari’s statements elicited varied responses from her followers. Some argued that she should extend her help if she’s in a position to, while others pointed out that much of her wealth was inherited from her late partner, who left it for her due to her role as the mother of his children.

This situation has sparked a debate among her followers, with some urging for blessings to be shared, and others criticizing her for not having earned her wealth.

Business Social Issues Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

