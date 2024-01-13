World Bank Lends Uganda 2 Trillion Shillings for Kampala Infrastructure

In a significant move towards urban development and economic growth, Uganda has secured a loan of roughly 2 trillion Ugandan shillings from the World Bank. The loan, aimed at infrastructural improvement in the capital city, Kampala, will focus on the development and rehabilitation of roads in the city and its surrounding areas. The initiative is set to enhance transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and promote economic growth by improving accessibility and mobility for residents and businesses alike.

World Bank’s Strategic Investment

The investment by the World Bank is a part of its broader mission to support developing countries in upgrading their infrastructure to facilitate development. This endeavor not only aims to improve everyday life for the Kampala populace but also seeks to stimulate the local economy by fostering a more efficient and reliable transport network.

Impact on Uganda’s Economic Landscape

The infrastructure project is expected to have a long-term positive impact on Uganda’s economic landscape. With improved road networks, the ease of transportation is likely to boost local businesses, support job creation, and foster economic development. Furthermore, it could also act as a catalyst for urban development, enhancing the livability and sustainability of Uganda’s capital city.

Facing the Debt Challenge

The State Minister for Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi, revealed in his presentation of the National Budget Framework Paper for the financial year 2024/2025 – 2028/2029 that Uganda’s total debt stock as of June 2023 was US$23.7 billion. The increasing debt burden has raised concerns among Members of Parliament, prompting the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to strategize on managing it. Despite the challenges, Ramathan Ggoobi, the Secretary to the Treasury, asserted that the country’s fiscal deficit is reducing, and the debt is sustainable.