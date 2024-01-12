en English
Agriculture

Women-led Agribusiness: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Employment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Women-led Agribusiness: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Employment

During a riveting discourse on the agribusiness sector, Connie Kekihembo underscored the significant role of women in bolstering job creation, particularly for the younger generation. In an era where youth unemployment is a global concern, women entrepreneurs within this industry are offering a lifeline, hiring substantial numbers of young people and thereby mitigating the unemployment crisis.

Women in Agribusiness: The Lighthouse of Job Creation

In the labyrinth of the global economy, the agribusiness sector has emerged as a beacon of hope for job seekers. And it’s the women at the helm who are driving this tidal wave of opportunities. Among the multitude of stories highlighting this trend, the narrative of Muneratu Salifu, a female farmer, stands out.

Empowering Smallholder Farmers: The Amaati Initiative

With the backing of Amaati, a woman-led social enterprise, Salifu has embarked on commercial cultivation of fonio, a grain with substantial nutritional and economic potential. This support forms a part of the Grains for Growth Program, a mission aimed at empowering smallholder farmers, with a special focus on women and the youth. The program’s objectives are twofold: creating job opportunities and augmenting farmer incomes.

The Impact: A Testament to Women-led Agribusiness

Salifu’s success story is a testament to the impact of women-led agribusiness on job creation for youth. It’s a tale that resonates far and wide, echoing the significant contributions of women in shaping the agribusiness sector. The mention of ‘NBSUpdates’ and ‘AgriWomenUG 2024’ suggest initiatives specifically designed to empower women in agriculture, hinting at a future where women’s contributions continue to shape the sector. The repeated reference to ‘X Corp. 2024’ indicates a potential partnership or project with a corporation named X Corp., aligning with the ongoing efforts to boost the agribusiness sector and create jobs.

Agriculture Uganda
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

