URA Faces Revenue Collection Challenges, Plans to Intensify Tax Efforts in 2024

In the face of new financial year challenges, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is grappling with revenue collection targets. Despite surpassing their previous year’s target by Shs 57.48 billion and recording a 16.4% growth, the last quarter of 2023 saw a significant shortfall. URA collected Shs 2.131 trillion against an expected Shs 2.251 trillion for November 2023, resulting in a Shs 120 billion deficit.

Shortfall Sparks Ministry Interest

The Ministry of Finance, alarmed by the shortfall, has requested explanations and demanded administrative interventions to rectify the deficit. Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio currently stands at 13.9%, noticeably below the African average of 15.6%, and notably distant from countries like the Netherlands, which boasts a ratio of 39.7%.

URA’s Response: Intensified Efforts

URA, feeling the pressure to improve tax collection, anticipates intensifying its efforts. The tax authority’s strategy includes comprehensive business audits, return examinations, and targeting lucrative areas such as telecommunication companies, rental income, and VAT compliance. The latter will be accomplished through the implementation of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS).

Looking Ahead: Non-Tax Revenue Streams

Alongside these measures, the focus on non-tax revenue streams is expected to increase in 2024. As the URA aims to address the revenue shortfalls, these strategies are anticipated to strengthen the economy and stabilize the financial landscape in Uganda.