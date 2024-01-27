UPDF Rescues 50 Congolese Nationals from ADF, Hands Them Over to DRC Government

In a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against the Allied Defence Forces (ADF) terrorists, the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) conducted a successful rescue operation, liberating 50 Congolese individuals who had been held captive. These individuals, comprising 44 females and 6 males, were then officially handed back to their government in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Joint Efforts Against ADF

This rescue marks the third time the UPDF has handed over rescued abductees to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), bringing the total number of individuals liberated to 110 since the operation's inception. This continuous effort demonstrates the ongoing collaboration and joint operation between the UPDF and FARDC against the ADF, a group notorious for its violent activities, including kidnappings, in the region.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration

Post-rescue, the liberated individuals received comprehensive support and skills training, including counseling, rehabilitation, and practical skills to help them reintegrate into their communities. This approach underlines the commitment of both the UPDF and the Congolese authorities to not only liberate the captives but also to ensure their successful reintegration into society.

In a reciprocal gesture of cooperation, the Congolese authorities returned four Ugandan citizens who had been abducted and taken to Congo. This exchange underscores the bilateral efforts between Uganda and the DRC in addressing the security challenges posed by terrorist groups such as the ADF.

The successful operation against the ADF and the subsequent rescue of the abductees is a testament to the determination of the UPDF, FARDC, and the respective governments to ensure lasting peace in eastern DRC. Their efforts are a beacon of hope for those still in captivity and a stark warning to the ADF and similar groups that their days are numbered.