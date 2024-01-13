en English
Military

UN Condemns Mortar Attack in Somalia, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:14 pm EST
UN Condemns Mortar Attack in Somalia, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

The global community was shaken when news of a deadly mortar attack on Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia broke. This act of violence led to the tragic death of a Ugandan member of the United Nations Guard Unit, underscoring the risks faced by UN personnel in volatile regions.

UN’s Strong Condemnation and Call for Justice

The Secretary-General voiced a strong condemnation of the attack. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the people of Uganda, he emphasized that those responsible must be brought to justice. The incident has not only left a mark on the international community but also highlighted the urgent need for action against such acts of terror.

Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility

The extremist group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the attack. This is not the first time the group has targeted the international airport in Mogadishu, a facility heavily fortified and often seen as a symbol of international presence and support in Somalia. The attack, therefore, carries significant implications and poses a serious challenge to the security measures in place.

UN’s Unwavering Support and Solidarity

Despite the tragedy, the United Nations has reaffirmed its unwavering support and solidarity with Somalia in its ongoing struggle against terrorism. The Secretary-General expressed the UN’s commitment to assisting Somalia in achieving stability, security, and prosperity. The recent attack serves as a grim reminder of the grave challenges Somalia faces, but it also reinforces the international community’s resolve to stand against terrorism and support peace-building efforts in the region.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

