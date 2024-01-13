UN Condemns Mortar Attack in Somalia, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

The global community was shaken when news of a deadly mortar attack on Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia broke. This act of violence led to the tragic death of a Ugandan member of the United Nations Guard Unit, underscoring the risks faced by UN personnel in volatile regions.

UN’s Strong Condemnation and Call for Justice

The Secretary-General voiced a strong condemnation of the attack. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the people of Uganda, he emphasized that those responsible must be brought to justice. The incident has not only left a mark on the international community but also highlighted the urgent need for action against such acts of terror.

Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility

The extremist group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the attack. This is not the first time the group has targeted the international airport in Mogadishu, a facility heavily fortified and often seen as a symbol of international presence and support in Somalia. The attack, therefore, carries significant implications and poses a serious challenge to the security measures in place.

UN’s Unwavering Support and Solidarity

Despite the tragedy, the United Nations has reaffirmed its unwavering support and solidarity with Somalia in its ongoing struggle against terrorism. The Secretary-General expressed the UN’s commitment to assisting Somalia in achieving stability, security, and prosperity. The recent attack serves as a grim reminder of the grave challenges Somalia faces, but it also reinforces the international community’s resolve to stand against terrorism and support peace-building efforts in the region.