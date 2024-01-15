Uganda’s Strategic Approach to Optimizing Transport Assets: A Shift Towards Fiscal Responsibility

In a clear move towards efficiency and fiscal responsibility, Uganda’s Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala has clarified the government’s approach towards capitalizing on existing transport assets. Wamala highlighted that the government has refrained from engaging external transport services or incurring new debt, opting instead to utilize resources within its grasp.

Optimizing Internal Resources

As part of its strategic planning, the government is focusing on streamlining operations by harnessing assets from various agencies. This move aims at not only promoting fiscal responsibility but also enhancing efficiency in the use of public assets. By forgoing borrowing and hiring, the government is striving to avoid imposing an additional financial burden on the state’s budget or escalating public debt.

Revitalizing the Meter-Gauge Railway

Uganda is in the final stages of renovating the meter-gauge railway to reduce transportation costs on the Northern Corridor. The Spanish firm Imathia Construction has completed the replacement of steel sleepers with concrete beams on the Namanve-Kampala section. The handover is expected soon. Despite concerns about the shortage of rolling stock and operational inefficiencies, Uganda plans to purchase 3,000 horsepower locomotives by 2026 and increase the government-owned wagon ferries.

Funding and Future Plans

The African Development Bank and the African Development Fund have committed to provide substantial financial backing. The former will offer $233.2 million, and the latter will contribute $100.7 million as concessional loans to support construction and rolling stock acquisition. Furthermore, Uganda is revitalizing the meter-gauge railway route from Tororo to Gulu City in the north, with ongoing construction of the Gulu Logistics Hub. This hub will strategically connect with the markets of Congo and South Sudan, enhancing economic trade and cooperation in the region.

Minister Wamala’s statement reflects the government’s commitment to optimizing asset use and maintaining fiscal responsibility, setting a precedent for other countries to follow.