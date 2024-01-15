en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Uganda’s Strategic Approach to Optimizing Transport Assets: A Shift Towards Fiscal Responsibility

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
Uganda’s Strategic Approach to Optimizing Transport Assets: A Shift Towards Fiscal Responsibility

In a clear move towards efficiency and fiscal responsibility, Uganda’s Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala has clarified the government’s approach towards capitalizing on existing transport assets. Wamala highlighted that the government has refrained from engaging external transport services or incurring new debt, opting instead to utilize resources within its grasp.

Optimizing Internal Resources

As part of its strategic planning, the government is focusing on streamlining operations by harnessing assets from various agencies. This move aims at not only promoting fiscal responsibility but also enhancing efficiency in the use of public assets. By forgoing borrowing and hiring, the government is striving to avoid imposing an additional financial burden on the state’s budget or escalating public debt.

Revitalizing the Meter-Gauge Railway

Uganda is in the final stages of renovating the meter-gauge railway to reduce transportation costs on the Northern Corridor. The Spanish firm Imathia Construction has completed the replacement of steel sleepers with concrete beams on the Namanve-Kampala section. The handover is expected soon. Despite concerns about the shortage of rolling stock and operational inefficiencies, Uganda plans to purchase 3,000 horsepower locomotives by 2026 and increase the government-owned wagon ferries.

Funding and Future Plans

The African Development Bank and the African Development Fund have committed to provide substantial financial backing. The former will offer $233.2 million, and the latter will contribute $100.7 million as concessional loans to support construction and rolling stock acquisition. Furthermore, Uganda is revitalizing the meter-gauge railway route from Tororo to Gulu City in the north, with ongoing construction of the Gulu Logistics Hub. This hub will strategically connect with the markets of Congo and South Sudan, enhancing economic trade and cooperation in the region.

Minister Wamala’s statement reflects the government’s commitment to optimizing asset use and maintaining fiscal responsibility, setting a precedent for other countries to follow.

0
Transportation Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
2 mins ago
Community Campaign Leads to Speed Limit Reduction on Dangerous Worcestershire Road
In the wake of a series of disastrous car incidents, the call for safer roads in Callow Hill, near Bewdley, Worcestershire, has finally been heeded. The speed limit on the perilous stretch of the A456 has been reduced from 40mph to 30mph, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Callow Hill Road Safety Group (CHRSG).
Community Campaign Leads to Speed Limit Reduction on Dangerous Worcestershire Road
Pepperdine University Parking Dilemma: A Result of Major Construction Project
21 mins ago
Pepperdine University Parking Dilemma: A Result of Major Construction Project
Kampala's New Dawn: Infrastructural Developments Pave Way for Growth
30 mins ago
Kampala's New Dawn: Infrastructural Developments Pave Way for Growth
TUI Passengers Face 60-hour Ordeal From Manchester to Madeira
6 mins ago
TUI Passengers Face 60-hour Ordeal From Manchester to Madeira
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs
6 mins ago
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs
Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity
15 mins ago
Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
33 seconds
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
36 seconds
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
41 seconds
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
1 min
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
1 min
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
1 min
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
1 min
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
1 min
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
1 min
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app