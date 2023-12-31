en English
International Relations

Uganda’s Speke Resort Munyonyo Prepares to Host High-Level International Conferences

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST
Uganda’s Speke Resort Munyonyo Prepares to Host High-Level International Conferences

In a world where diplomacy and collective decisions shape the future, venues that host such high-stakes dialogues are of immense significance. One such locale, the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Uganda, is undergoing a transformative makeover to welcome a series of influential international conferences in January 2024. The Commonwealth Speakers Conference, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, and the G77+1 Summits, all of which are expected to congregate world leaders and delegates, will be held here.

Preparation for Diplomatic Gatherings

The ongoing construction at the Speke Resort Munyonyo is part of an overarching plan to ensure the resort meets the high standards required for such critical diplomatic gatherings. The government has provided a substantial budget of sh85.4b for these preparations, demonstrating Uganda’s commitment to its role as a host nation for international diplomacy. The resort is set to become a beacon of multilateral discussions, shining a light on global issues and serving as a breeding ground for potential resolutions.

(Read Also: Pius Wakabi Advocates for Environmental Conservation in Uganda)

A Collaborative Venture

The resort’s revamp is a collaborative venture between the Ugandan government and Meera Investments Ltd. The joint venture company, Speke Resort Convention Centre Uganda Ltd, was incorporated in September 2022 to spearhead the project. The construction is currently in its final stages, with meticulous inspections being carried out to ensure readiness. Lucy Nakyobe, head of Public Service, has been actively overseeing the progress, including other facilities such as the Entebbe International Airport and the Regional Service Centre Entebbe (RSCE).

(Read Also: Uganda’s New Year Preparations: A Blend of Security, Culture, and Reflection)

Unveiling a New Era of Diplomacy

The Speke Resort Munyonyo’s transformation signifies more than just infrastructural development. It embodies Uganda’s stride towards becoming a central hub for international discourse and collaboration. By providing a suitable venue, Uganda is not just facilitating dialogues but also participating in shaping global narratives. The world’s eyes are set on the Speke Resort Munyonyo as it prepares to unveil a new era of diplomacy in January 2024.

International Relations Travel & Tourism Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

