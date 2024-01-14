en English
Transportation

Uganda’s Prime Minister Calls for Collaborative Infrastructure Development

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Uganda’s Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has urged the residents of Mubende and Kakumiro districts to partner with the government in the restoration of a crucial river crossing at River Nyamuhugura. This crossing, serving as a vital link between the two districts, was washed away in November 2023 due to heavy rains, causing a significant impact on the area’s road network and a subsequent decrease in agricultural commodity prices.

Community Involvement in Infrastructure Development

The government has kickstarted the reconstruction of the Nyamuhugura Bridge, with the local community actively participating. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of community involvement in the project while assuring the government’s commitment to providing necessary equipment, technical advice, and supervision. This move signifies a concerted effort towards a participatory approach in addressing infrastructural challenges and fostering regional development.

Implications for the Local Economy

Residents have expressed optimism about the restoration of connectivity, which is essential for the local economy. The bridge’s reconstruction is expected to enhance transportation, facilitate trade, and improve access to services and opportunities for the people living in these areas. The government’s commitment to involving local communities in such infrastructure development projects is a testament to their dedication to ensuring the progress and prosperity of the region.

Further Efforts Towards Development

Simultaneously, efforts are underway in the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, where refugees led by Enock Twagirayesu, a refugee from Burundi, are working to reforest the heavily deforested lands surrounding the settlement. They have planted at least 460,000 trees in Nakivale, supported by the Nsamizi Training Institute for Social Development. Furthermore, the FAO is addressing climate change impacts in Uganda’s vulnerable Rwenzori region through pre-disaster mitigation efforts, safeguarding vital infrastructure, and agricultural lands.

Transportation Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

