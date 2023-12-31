en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Uganda’s President Museveni Stresses Importance of Agricultural Reform in New Year’s Address

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm EST
Uganda’s President Museveni Stresses Importance of Agricultural Reform in New Year’s Address

In his New Year’s address, President Museveni of Uganda, affectionately known as M7, underscored the significance of the country’s agricultural sector and the role of landowners within it. He implored families owning agricultural land to heed to the government’s guidance or policies, indicating a critical point of his administration’s agenda.

President Museveni’s Appeal

The president’s call to action can be perceived as a plea for change or improvement in agricultural practices. Although the specifics of this ‘message’ were not explicitly detailed, the underlying implication is clear – the president is advocating for a shift in agricultural approaches. This could involve the adoption of modern farming techniques, diversification of crops, or other measures aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability.

Government’s Agricultural Agenda

The emphasis on this point suggests that it is a significant aspect of the government’s agenda. It is possibly part of broader efforts to enhance the country’s agricultural output and economic development. President Museveni’s focus on the agricultural sector is not new. His administration has consistently pushed for advancements in this area, recognizing the potential it holds in driving Uganda’s economy.

Impact on Uganda’s Economy

As Uganda grapples with the challenges of economic development, the agricultural sector remains a key area of focus. A shift in farming practices, coupled with adherence to government policies, could lead to increased output and, by extension, a positive impact on the country’s economy. The onus now lies with the agricultural landowners to align their practices with the government’s vision. President Museveni’s New Year’s address serves as a timely reminder of the crucial role the agricultural sector plays in Uganda’s economic narrative.

0
Agriculture Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda's Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bermuda Farmer's Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Le ...
@Agriculture · 55 mins
Bermuda Farmer's Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Le ...
heart comment 0
Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Opportunities

By BNN Correspondents

Soybeans: Powerhouse of U.S. Agriculture Faces New Challenges and Opportunities
Assam Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market

By BNN Correspondents

Global Rice Crisis: How India’s Export Ban is Shaking Up the Market
Navigating the Waves: The U.S. Soybean Industry’s Journey of Growth and Innovation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Navigating the Waves: The U.S. Soybean Industry's Journey of Growth and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
29 seconds
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
3 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
4 mins
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
4 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
5 mins
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
5 mins
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
7 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
9 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
10 mins
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
29 seconds
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
4 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
10 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
40 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
40 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
54 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app