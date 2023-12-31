en English
Security

Uganda’s President Museveni Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Amidst Counter-Insurgency Efforts

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:59 pm EST
In a significant move to bolster national security, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda has mandated all hotel owners in the country to implement electronic identification and recording of guests. This initiative is part of a broader security strategy as Uganda intensifies its fight against insurgents in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Museveni’s Strategy for Enhanced Security

President Museveni’s directive is aimed at bolstering internal security measures in response to recent security threats within the country. The move comes as a proactive measure to protect both citizens and visitors from potential acts of terrorism. The president also underscored the importance of vigilance from the public despite successful counter-insurgency operations in the DRC.

Uganda’s counter-insurgency efforts in the DRC have been yielding positive outcomes, according to Museveni. He assured the public that these efforts are effectively weakening the insurgent groups, potentially leading them towards a depletion of recruits for carrying out bombings. This suggests a significant decline in the threat posed by these groups shortly.

Public Vigilance and Co-operation

While highlighting the successes of the military operations, President Museveni also emphasized the need for continued vigilance and cooperation from the Ugandan public. He stressed that the effective implementation of security measures, such as the electronic identification and recording of hotel guests, is key to ensuring the safety of the nation.

Security Terrorism Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

