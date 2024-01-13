Uganda’s Preparation for 2024 NAM Summit: An Inside Look

In the heart of East Africa, Uganda prepares to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, a significant event in global politics. With the summit’s commencement just around the corner, Chris Baryomunsi, a key figure in the preparations, provides insights into the nation’s readiness and the large-scale efforts underway.

Security and Logistics for the NAM Summit

The nation’s police and security forces have confirmed their readiness to ensure the safety of the NAM and G77+ China twin summits scheduled to take place in Kampala next week. Over 4,000 international delegates have already begun arriving in Uganda, and authorities are committed to ensuring their safe entry. The comprehensive security arrangements include airport security, marine security, management of convoys, security at venues and hotels, close protection, and aerial surveillance. In addition, first aid, quick medical response, crime prevention, public order management, and counter-terror measures are in place.

Preparations Underway

As part of the logistical and infrastructural efforts, the government is undertaking the construction and renovation of facilities. This includes deploying specialist response teams and rapid reaction formations nationwide, with no specific threats directed towards the summit. Delegates are encouraged to cooperate with security teams and stay updated on security developments.

Uganda and the Non-Aligned Movement

Uganda’s membership in NAM and its decision to join the movement are well-documented. The nation’s constitutional provisions related to participation in international organizations for peace and progress align with NAM’s Bandung Principles. Furthermore, Uganda’s plans for the chairmanship period of 2023-2026 underline its commitment to the movement’s objectives. The government sees the NAM Summit as an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s growth, stability, and diplomatic prowess to the world.

The preparations for the NAM Summit are under the watchful eyes of local and international stakeholders. As Uganda readies itself to host this important event, the world waits in anticipation for the outcomes of the summit, which will inevitably shape the narrative of global politics.