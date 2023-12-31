en English
Security

Uganda's New Year Preparations: A Blend of Security, Culture, and Reflection

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST
Uganda’s New Year Preparations: A Blend of Security, Culture, and Reflection

As 2024 knocks on the door, various sectors globally are immersed in preparations for the new year. Despite the early morning rains, worship and leisure sites are abuzz with preparations for the upcoming celebrations. In a world where security remains a paramount concern, Uganda stands out with its meticulous approach.

Security Measures in Uganda

In the city of Jinja, police have issued warnings about machete-wielding individuals, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Meanwhile, the joint security teams in Kampala, comprising the police and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces, have bolstered their measures to ensure safety. The KMP spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, announced the deployment of covert and overt forces, motorized and foot patrols, and standby forces at strategic locations.

(Read Also: Pius Wakabi Advocates for Environmental Conservation in Uganda)

Uganda’s Cultural and Social Spirit

Despite these concerns, the spirit of Ugandans remains undeterred. The country is buzzing with New Year preparations and events, such as the Enkuuka festival at the Lubiri in Mmengo. At the Kakindu Stadium, the Kyabazinga presided over the Masaza cup, emphasizing the harmony between cultural and sporting activities.

Reflective Notes and Economic Discussions

Religious leaders in Gulu are calling for peace in 2024, reflecting on significant events from the latter part of 2023. Meanwhile, reviews of the business sector’s performance and the broader economy are ongoing as authorities prepare for the new year. Minister Amongi has pledged new remand homes for juveniles, while the government has resettled over 1,000 people on land from which they were previously evicted in Kyangwali.

(Read Also: Enkuuka Fete: A Celebration of Unity and Heritage in the Buganda Kingdom)

Political Dynamics and Infrastructure Concerns

Politics is not left out of this end-of-year review, with significant events such as Francis Zaake’s entrance into Parliament. However, it’s not all smooth sailing. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) faces potential funding issues from the African Development Bank (AFDB) for road projects in Kampala. This challenge underscores the important role of infrastructure and funding in shaping Uganda’s future.

As Uganda and the rest of the world prepare to welcome the new year, the hope is that the lessons from 2023 will guide actions in 2024 for a safer, more prosperous future.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

