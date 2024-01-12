en English
International Relations

Uganda’s Moment on the Global Stage: Hosting the G77 plus China Summit and NAM Summit 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
In a significant stride for Uganda’s international standing, the nation is poised to host two major global summits, the G77 plus China Summit and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024. This undertaking is more than just a diplomatic exercise; it’s an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s culture, hospitality, and values to the world. Vincent Bagire, a representative from Uganda, underscores this sentiment, reminding his countrymen that the visiting delegates are not just guests of the government, but of the nation itself.

The Logistics of Hosting a Global Audience

The task of hosting these summits is no small feat. Over 120 heads of state and more than 1,700 delegates are expected to descend upon the Ugandan capital, Kampala. To accommodate this influx, luxury five-star facilities like the Kampala Serena Hotel have been preparing for over two years, ensuring they are equipped to offer a lifetime experience to the visitors. Along with the hospitality sector, which has trained over 900 guides, the tourism sector is ready to put its best foot forward, presenting Uganda as an attractive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.

Uganda: A Melting Pot of Tradition and Progress

These summits are a golden chance for Uganda to display its achievements and commitments on a global scale. For instance, the nation’s commitment to organic agriculture is set to be highlighted during the event. In a world grappling with climate change and health issues, Uganda’s organic farming practices, which include a wide range of goods beyond traditional crops, are a testament to sustainable and healthful living. The CEO of NOGAMU, an organization promoting organic agriculture, sees the summit as a platform to showcase Uganda’s role in the global organic movement.

Anticipation, Preparation, and Beyond

As Uganda readies itself for the summit, the anticipation is palpable. The capital city authority of Kampala has even removed bodaboda stages from several roads as part of the preparations. These summits are not just about the present, but the future. Uganda will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and G77 and China for one year. This is expected to give a significant boost to the economy. Furthermore, the event will provide a crucial platform for member nations to foster dialogue and collaboration on mutual interests.

As Uganda stands on the precipice of this historic event, it’s a reminder that at its core, the nation’s strength lies in its hospitality. Bagire’s sentiments resonate more than ever as Uganda prepares to welcome the world into its heart.

International Relations Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

