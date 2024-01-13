Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) in Uganda has raised the alarm over the dwindling exploitation of the nation’s arable land. This underutilization is negatively affecting agricultural output, posing a significant challenge to Uganda’s agricultural sector. The implications of such neglect could be profound, impacting both food security and the national economy, which relies heavily on agriculture.

Declining Land Use in Agriculture

With agriculture being a vital sector in Uganda for both domestic food production and export earnings, the decrease in land use for agriculture is a worrying trend. This decline could be traced to several factors, including urbanization, climate change, land degradation, and potential shifts in the population’s economic focus.

Addressing the Challenge

The MAAIF is likely strategizing ways to reverse this trend to boost production, secure food availability, and sustain agriculture’s contribution to the economy. One such approach is the Rural Finance and Community Initiatives Project, supervised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The project aims to improve household food security and rural incomes by addressing the decline in agricultural production. It provides rural financial services, strengthens the microfinance network, and offers training and technical assistance in rural finance. The project also assists traditional, village-based groups to increase crop and livestock production sustainably.

Unveiling the True Cost of Food

The 2023 edition of the FAO’s flagship publication, ‘The State of Food and Agriculture,’ emphasizes the need to reveal the true cost of food to transform agricultural systems. The report estimates that the global hidden costs of agrifood systems are around 10 trillion 2020 PPP dollars, or about 10 percent of global GDP. While these estimates are essential in raising awareness about the scale of the challenge, the report also asserts that more research and evidence are needed to design and implement actions and investments that address these hidden costs and enhance the benefits of agrifood systems.