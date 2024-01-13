en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) in Uganda has raised the alarm over the dwindling exploitation of the nation’s arable land. This underutilization is negatively affecting agricultural output, posing a significant challenge to Uganda’s agricultural sector. The implications of such neglect could be profound, impacting both food security and the national economy, which relies heavily on agriculture.

Declining Land Use in Agriculture

With agriculture being a vital sector in Uganda for both domestic food production and export earnings, the decrease in land use for agriculture is a worrying trend. This decline could be traced to several factors, including urbanization, climate change, land degradation, and potential shifts in the population’s economic focus.

Addressing the Challenge

The MAAIF is likely strategizing ways to reverse this trend to boost production, secure food availability, and sustain agriculture’s contribution to the economy. One such approach is the Rural Finance and Community Initiatives Project, supervised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The project aims to improve household food security and rural incomes by addressing the decline in agricultural production. It provides rural financial services, strengthens the microfinance network, and offers training and technical assistance in rural finance. The project also assists traditional, village-based groups to increase crop and livestock production sustainably.

Unveiling the True Cost of Food

The 2023 edition of the FAO’s flagship publication, ‘The State of Food and Agriculture,’ emphasizes the need to reveal the true cost of food to transform agricultural systems. The report estimates that the global hidden costs of agrifood systems are around 10 trillion 2020 PPP dollars, or about 10 percent of global GDP. While these estimates are essential in raising awareness about the scale of the challenge, the report also asserts that more research and evidence are needed to design and implement actions and investments that address these hidden costs and enhance the benefits of agrifood systems.

0
Agriculture Economy Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
13 mins ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
Advanced imaging and machine learning techniques are breaking new grounds in the agricultural sector, particularly in the assessment of potato tuber quality and disease severity. A recent study, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, has successfully developed an automated and user-friendly application named ScabyNet that combines potato tuber morphology evaluation and common scab (CS) severity assessment. Three-Fold Objectives
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern
2 hours ago
Indian Onion Export Restrictions Cause Global Concern
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
2 hours ago
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Iowa GOP Donor Supports Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
1 hour ago
Iowa GOP Donor Supports Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
2 hours ago
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
Tartus Tragedy: Severe Weather Conditions Claim Lives and Displace Individuals
2 hours ago
Tartus Tragedy: Severe Weather Conditions Claim Lives and Displace Individuals
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
1 min
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
2 mins
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
2 mins
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
3 mins
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
3 mins
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
Latin America Now: Unfolding Political and Social Developments
5 mins
Latin America Now: Unfolding Political and Social Developments
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
5 mins
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism
5 mins
FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism
Trump Trolls Biden with 'White House Senior Living' Ad
9 mins
Trump Trolls Biden with 'White House Senior Living' Ad
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
25 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app