Uganda’s Leap onto Global Stage: Hosting NAM and G77+China Summits in 2024

Uganda is set to make its mark on the global stage as it gears up to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77 + China Summits in 2024. With the hosting hall at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Kampala fully prepared, the nation stands ready to facilitate dialogue amongst member nations, a testament to its ability to facilitate critical international dialogues and potentially bolster its diplomatic ties.

Uganda’s Assurance of Safety and Preparedness

The Uganda Police Force has reassured the safety of all participants, emphasizing the absence of specific threats. Representatives from 120 countries are expected at the summits, showcasing Uganda’s capacity to host events of such magnitude. Traffic management advisories have been released by the Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, including planned traffic diversions and security checkpoints, to ensure smooth movement during the summit period.

Speke Resort Convention Centre: A Venue Fit for Global Dialogues

The Speke Resort Convention Centre at Munyonyo, the venue for the summits, is now fully equipped and ready. The convention center features a 4400-seater auditorium, a versatile multipurpose hall, 12 upscale conference/breakaway meeting rooms, and a floating restaurant with a capacity exceeding 900 guests. This infrastructure serves as a testament to Uganda’s readiness and commitment to host these crucial international dialogues.

MTN Uganda: The Official Telecommunications Partner

MTN Uganda has been appointed as the official telecommunications operator for the summits. Its role extends beyond mere connectivity, encompassing strategic advisory and technical input for the branding of the summits. This comprehensive campaign begins from Entebbe International Airport, covering routes and venues to be utilized by the summit delegates, demonstrating MTN’s commitment to supporting the telecommunication needs of the participants.

As the host of these two significant international summits, Uganda stands poised to solidify its position on the international stage, demonstrating its capacity for facilitating important global dialogues. It is a testament to the nation’s capabilities and potential as a player in the global arena.