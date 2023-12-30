en English
Transportation

Uganda’s Kampala-Jinja Expressway Gets $400 Million Boost: A Leap Toward Economic Growth

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:23 pm EST
The wheels of progress are set to roll on the 77-kilometer stretch between Kampala and Jinja, as the government secures a substantial sum of $400 million for the development of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway. This landmark infrastructure project, bolstered by a robust public-private partnership (PPP), is poised to revolutionize transport connectivity in the region, potentially easing traffic congestion and catalyzing economic growth.

Public-Private Partnership Fuels Progress

The PPP model is at the heart of this project, bringing together the public and private sectors in a collaborative effort. The private partner will be contributing a significantly larger sum of $800 million towards the project. This substantial investment mirrors the magnitude of the expressway’s potential impact on the region’s infrastructure and economy.

Transformative Impact on the Local Economy

The Kampala-Jinja Expressway is more than just a road. It represents a significant investment in the region’s infrastructure, promising to transform the local economy. By enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times, the expressway could drive growth in various sectors, positioning the region for a prosperous future.

Boosting Tourism: A New Proposal

In related news, the Uganda Tourism Board is in discussions with the Immigration department to allow international tourists to fly directly to popular tourist destinations. This strategic proposal is aimed at simplifying the travel process, enabling tourists to reach their destinations faster and more comfortably. The ultimate goal: to make the entire East African region more accessible and attractive to visitors, thereby increasing tourism numbers and revenue.

Transportation Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

