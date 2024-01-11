en English
International Relations

Uganda’s Infrastructure Prepared for Non-Aligned Movement Summit

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 pm EST
Uganda's Infrastructure Prepared for Non-Aligned Movement Summit

With the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) in Uganda fast approaching, the country is making final preparations to host delegates from across the globe. The summit, which serves as a forum for states not formally aligned with or against any major power blocs, is set to commence in four days. The event has sparked a flurry of development projects in the country, with infrastructure such as airports, roads, and convention centres receiving significant upgrades.

Infrastructure Ready for the Spotlight

The Speke Resort Convention Centre, a crucial venue for the summit, has been readied for the international gathering. Likewise, the Entebbe International Airport has undergone expansion and upgrading, with a new terminal building and cargo centre set to be completed in time for the event. These projects, executed by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), demonstrate Uganda’s commitment to hosting the event and its capacity for large-scale developments.

Urban Beautification and Rehabilitation

Alongside these monumental projects, the country has also undertaken significant urban beautification efforts. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has completed drainage channels, planted trees and flowers, rehabilitated roads, and installed street lights in preparation for the summit. These efforts aim to showcase the country’s tourism and investment opportunities, making Uganda an attractive destination for international actors.

Significance and Expectations

The readiness of these infrastructure projects is indicative of Uganda’s commitment to the NAM Summit and its ability to undertake large-scale developments within a set timeframe. The summit is expected to draw attention to the country’s potential for trade, tourism, and investment, promoting shared global affluence. As the delegates converge on Uganda, the world watches with anticipation as the country prepares to host this significant international event.

International Relations Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

