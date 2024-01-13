Uganda’s Infrastructure Development for 2024 NAM Summit to Benefit Citizens Post-Event

In a significant move towards sustainable infrastructure development, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, a Ugandan government official, has stated that the infrastructure being developed for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to be held in Uganda in 2024 will not be for temporary use. The statement comes in light of the public concern over the cost and utility of such projects, emphasizing the government’s commitment to long-term benefits for the Ugandan population.

Permanent Assets for Ugandans

Dr. Baryomunsi assured that the infrastructural developments underway for the NAM Summit aren’t exclusive for the use of the delegates attending the event. Instead, these infrastructures will remain as permanent assets for the Ugandan citizens even after the event has concluded. This approach is part of a broader initiative to improve the country’s infrastructure and provide long-term benefits to the local population.

Infrastructure Development and the 2024 NAM Summit

The 2024 NAM Summit presents an opportunity for Uganda to promote its tourism potential and increase its international visibility. The country is preparing to host about 70 heads of state, government, and delegations. With the additional conference infrastructure established for the NAM summit, Uganda is positioning itself as a worthy conference destination. The country’s hospitality and tourism sector has been undergoing preparations for over two years to accommodate the influx of international guests. Over 900 guides have been trained to offer a unique experience to the visitors, showcasing the country as a top destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.

Partnerships for Progress

The mention of ‘2024 X Corp.’ in the government official’s statement suggests the involvement of a corporate entity in the infrastructure projects. This could imply a public-private partnership or corporate sponsorship for the NAM Summit or related initiatives. Such collaborations could play a crucial role in accelerating Uganda’s development and contributing to its economic growth.

In conclusion, the forthcoming NAM Summit in Uganda is more than an international event. It is a catalyst for national development, a step towards sustainable infrastructure, and a testament to the government’s commitment to its citizens. With the world watching, Uganda is set to showcase its potential and progress on a global stage.