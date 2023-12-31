en English
Uganda’s ICT Sector: A Beacon of Growth and Innovation

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:20 pm EST
In a recent address, President Yoweri Museveni showcased the flourishing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Uganda. He hailed the sector’s success in integrating a considerable number of ICT graduates into the workforce. Currently, the ICT sector employs around 2.3 million people, both directly and indirectly, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.

Business Process Outsourcing: The New Frontier

Museveni further highlighted the potential for growth in the ICT sector through the implementation of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). BPO, a practice of contracting various business-related operations to third-party vendors, could be a game changer for the East African nation, driving job creation and promoting technology adoption.

Peace: The Cornerstone for Success

In his address, President Museveni underscored the criticality of peace for the continued success and expansion of the ICT sector. Stable socio-political conditions are a prerequisite for sustainable development and growth in any industry, more so in a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector like ICT.

The Electronic Investors Protection Portal

During his address, President Museveni also introduced the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP). This digital portal is geared towards protecting Ugandan investment procedures and fostering a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors. Furthermore, he announced the government’s plan to build 1,450 digital hubs across every ward in the country, which is expected to further boost the ICT sector.

The fintech sector is leading the financial inclusion revolution in Africa, and Uganda, with its growing ICT sector, is very much a part of this transformative journey. President Museveni’s optimism about the sector’s future is a testament to Uganda’s commitment to harnessing technology for economic growth and societal advancement.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

