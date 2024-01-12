en English
International Affairs

Uganda’s Grand Preparations for G77 and NAM Summits

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Uganda’s Grand Preparations for G77 and NAM Summits

Uganda Gears Up for International Summits

In an ambitious move, Uganda is preparing to host two significant international summits – the G77 and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. These events are set to bring together multiple nations to discuss and collaborate on pressing global issues, thereby bolstering Uganda’s position in international diplomacy, relations, and economic opportunities.

Infrastructure Upgrades in Anticipation

Entebbe International Airport, the primary international gateway to Uganda, is undergoing substantial enhancements led by the UPDF Engineering Brigade. These improvements are part of Uganda’s commitment to providing world-class facilities for the summit attendees. Moreover, roads in Kampala’s upscale suburb of Kololo are being rehabilitated to cater to the influx of visitors. These initiatives underscore Uganda’s readiness to host such large-scale events.

Women in Agribusiness and Summit Preparations

Uganda’s women in the field of agribusiness are also preparing for the NAM and G77 summits. Their focus is on enhancing networking, partnerships, and international cooperation to promote gender equality and empower women in the agriculture sector. A sideline event, the Source of the Nile Women in Agribusiness Expo and Investment Summit, is being organized to unlock investments across various agribusiness value chains.

Summit Venues and Economic Benefits

The Speke Resort Convention Center is ready to host the NAM and G77+ China summit in 2024. The chairmanship of NAM for the next three years and G77 and China for one year is expected to bring significant economic benefits to Uganda. As part of the preparations, the Entebbe International Airport is not only being upgraded but also expanded, with a new cargo center and terminal building under construction.

The NBSFrontline program, hosted by Charles Mwanguhya, is part of the media coverage keeping the public informed about these developments and the overall impact of the summits on the nation. The program encourages listeners to download the Afromobile app to stream the live broadcast and stay updated on the progress and preparations for the summits.

As the summits approach, Uganda stands poised to showcase its capabilities on the global stage, further solidifying its position in the international arena.

International Affairs Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

