en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Uganda’s Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:14 am EST
Uganda’s Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt

In the wake of recent anti-LGBTQ legislation, Uganda finds itself grappling with a significant drop in its currency value. The nation’s shilling has plunged 1.76% to 3,729.35 per dollar, a jarring repercussion following the abrupt halt of new funding from the World Bank. This decision by the global financial institution has swiftly ignited concerns over Uganda’s financial stability, particularly in its capacity to manage its growing debt.

World Bank Funding Halt: A Reaction to Legislation

The World Bank’s defunding decision is a direct response to Uganda’s recent enactment of anti-LGBTQ legislation. This controversial law includes the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality,’ a move that has drawn international condemnation. President Yoweri Museveni has staunchly defended the new legislation, stating that Uganda would resort to borrowing from other sources if necessary.

Impact on Uganda’s Economy and SMEs

The decision by the World Bank threatens to derail Uganda’s ambitious plan of attaining the status of an upper-middle-income country by 2040. The nation now faces the daunting task of revising its budget to account for the significant financing shortfall. The ripple effects of this decision are felt most acutely by Uganda’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

John Walugembe, a representative from the Federation of SMEs, voices his apprehensions about the situation. He highlights the reluctance of potential funders, expressing their concerns over Uganda’s capacity to repay its debts, given the current economic instability.

Debt-to-GDP Ratio: A Warning Sign

Walugembe draws attention to a crucial economic benchmark – the debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio. Ideally, this ratio should not exceed 50%. However, he warns, there is a growing possibility that Uganda’s debt-to-GDP ratio might spike to 56% within the current year. This surge would breach the recommended threshold, thereby sounding alarms about the sustainability of Uganda’s debt levels and the overall health of its economy.

The increasing debt-to-GDP ratio could pose significant risks to Uganda’s financial stability, and its appeal to investors. With the nation’s SMEs already feeling the pinch, the escalating debt could further deter investment and stifle economic growth.

0
Business Economy Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rise of AI in the Workplace: Generative AI's Impact on 2023 and Beyond

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Traders to See Shops Reopened: Mayor Announces De-Sealing Plans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Channel Islands' Retailers Laud Local Shopping Surge Amid Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Channel: A Melting Pot of Diverse Content and Thriving Economic Tr ...
@Business · 17 mins
ITV Channel: A Melting Pot of Diverse Content and Thriving Economic Tr ...
heart comment 0
Geekom A7: Redefining the Mini PC Landscape

By Bijay Laxmi

Geekom A7: Redefining the Mini PC Landscape
American Entrepreneur Embraces Hainan’s Economic Potential Amid China’s Free Trade Port Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

American Entrepreneur Embraces Hainan's Economic Potential Amid China's Free Trade Port Efforts
China’s BYD Co. Set to Dethrone Tesla in Electric Vehicle Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's BYD Co. Set to Dethrone Tesla in Electric Vehicle Market
Boxing Day Sales in Australia: A Shift in Tradition amid Economic Pressures

By Geeta Pillai

Boxing Day Sales in Australia: A Shift in Tradition amid Economic Pressures
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
1 min
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
2 mins
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
2 mins
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
3 mins
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
Iran Commemorates '9th of Dey Epic': A Turning Point in Nation's History
3 mins
Iran Commemorates '9th of Dey Epic': A Turning Point in Nation's History
Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
4 mins
Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
Pineapple-derived Cream NexoBrid Revolutionizes Burn Treatment
5 mins
Pineapple-derived Cream NexoBrid Revolutionizes Burn Treatment
Madhya Pradesh CM Meets BJP Top Brass Amid Portfolio Allocation Controversy, Seeks Inauguration of Cyber Tehsil System
6 mins
Madhya Pradesh CM Meets BJP Top Brass Amid Portfolio Allocation Controversy, Seeks Inauguration of Cyber Tehsil System
Rishi Sunak's Political Tightrope Walk Amid UK's Economic Crisis
6 mins
Rishi Sunak's Political Tightrope Walk Amid UK's Economic Crisis
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
15 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
38 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
5 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
6 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app