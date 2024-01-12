en English
Economy

Uganda’s Finance Minister Addresses Rising Public Debt Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:09 pm EST
Uganda’s Finance Minister Addresses Rising Public Debt Concerns

In a recent effort to address rising concerns about Uganda’s escalating public debt, the country’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED), Hon. Henry Musasizi, has reassured the public about the sustainability of the nation’s financial burdens. According to a report by the Auditor General, Uganda’s public debt has soared to a staggering UGX 97 trillion, causing widespread worry amongst citizens and policymakers alike.

Steadfast in the Face of Rising Debt

Musasizi, in an attempt to assuage these concerns, has stressed that despite the alarming numbers, Uganda’s debt level remains manageable. He unveiled that the total debt stock as of June 2023 stood at US$23.7 billion, a significant rise from December 2022 when it was pegged at US$21 billion. These figures have sparked a national conversation about the country’s financial sustainability and its long-term economic stability.

A Plan for Fiscal Responsibility

Beyond mere reassurances, the Finance Minister also outlined the government’s active strategies to tackle this issue head-on. These include managing resources through efficient allocation, limited borrowing in critical areas, and setting aside funds to pay off domestic arrears. This proactive approach underscores the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic prudence, even amidst challenging circumstances.

Addressing Discrepancies and Ensuring Transparency

At the heart of this discussion is not just the enormity of the debt, but also discrepancies in reported figures. Members of Parliament have raised concerns about conflicting reports on public debt between the Auditor General and the Ministry of Finance. In response to this, the Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, reiterated that the debt is sustainable and defended the country’s macro-economic management. This dialogue between different government branches is indicative of an ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in Uganda’s fiscal management.

As Uganda grapples with its mounting debt, the government’s reassurances and plans for fiscal responsibility are critical steps towards restoring public confidence and maintaining economic stability. The story of Uganda’s public debt is far from over, but with a committed government at the helm, the path to sustainability seems achievable.

Economy Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

