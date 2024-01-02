Economist Muhumuza Examines Uganda’s Economic Leaders, Fuel Import Shift

Ugandan economist Fred Muhumuza stepped into the spotlight with a sobering perspective on the country’s current economic predicament. With the nation grappling with financial challenges, Muhumuza emphasized the pivotal roles of Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury of Uganda, and Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, likening their partnership to co-pilots steering a precarious flight.

However, Muhumuza underscored a stark truth: it is unreasonable to expect Ggoobi alone to weather the storm and make all the challenging decisions required to fortify the economy. While Ggoobi and Kasaija play substantial roles in economic planning and decision-making, Muhumuza argued that the responsibility for the country’s economic direction largely rests with the President, who influences overall strategy and policy implementation.

Uganda’s Fuel Import Dilemma

In recent news, Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development confirmed that high-level talks took place between Uganda and Kenya. Following Kenya’s refusal to allow the Uganda National Oil Company to register as an oil marketing company locally, Uganda turned to Tanzania to discuss the use of the port of Dar es Salaam for handling fuel imports. This shift could potentially inflict a significant blow to Kenya Pipeline Company’s revenues, stirring turbulence in regional economic dynamics.

Amid these challenges, Uganda is securing a Ush3.5 trillion loan from commercial banks to bolster the supplementary budget, aiming to address poor tax revenue performance, sluggish business activity, and a vulnerable exchange rate. The finance ministry urgently seeks administrative interventions to rectify revenue shortfalls, and the Uganda shilling continues to face significant depreciation against the dollar.

