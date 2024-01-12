Uganda’s Diplomatic Triumph: Securing Hosting Rights for International Summits

Adupa Felix, a prominent figure in Uganda, has extolled the strides made by the Ugandan government in securing the rights to host not just one, but two major international summits in 2024. This acknowledgement underscores Uganda’s growing influence in global circles and its well-executed lobbying efforts to draw international events.

Uganda’s Diplomatic Triumph

Uganda is set to host the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State and Government, and the Third South Summit, under the aegis of Group 77 and China. These pivotal events are slated for January 2024, offering Uganda a unique opportunity to showcase its tourism and invigorate the nation’s investment landscape to a broader international community. Furthermore, President Yoweri Museveni will assume the chairmanship of both the NAM for three years and G77 and China for one year.

Implications for Uganda

The summits are anticipated to draw in approximately 2,000 delegates from around the globe, including leaders and representatives from 120 member states. The attendance of such a broad and diverse audience could potentially steer substantial economic benefits and heightened international visibility towards Uganda. In addition, the country will be ushered into the limelight as a hub for diplomatic and business conferences, thus paving the way for future international collaborations.

Preparations and Expectations

In anticipation of these high-profile events, Uganda has been investing in infrastructure upgrades, city beautification, and road repairs. The State Minister for Foreign Affairs has underscored the potential windfall for Uganda’s tourism sector, while the UPC party has voiced both support and critique for the government’s initiative. All in all, securing the hosting rights for these international summits is a testament to the Ugandan government’s successful lobbying efforts and its growing stature on the international stage.