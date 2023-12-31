Uganda’s Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda recently shed light on the agricultural triumph of his nation, marking the significant surge in Uganda’s coffee production from 2 million to 9 million bags since 1986. This five-fold increase in the country’s coffee output is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering agricultural growth and bolstering the economy.

The Implications of Increased Coffee Production

The increase in coffee production not only signifies the growth of the agricultural sector but also holds the potential to address Uganda’s unemployment issue. With a youth unemployment rate of 13% in 2020 and 75% of young people lacking the necessary skills for employment, the booming coffee sector could serve as a platform for training and integrating these individuals into the workforce. The aim is to halve the 30% poverty rate by channeling low-skilled laborers into coffee farming, thus improving their income and contributing to the nation’s economy.

Challenges Along the Path of Progress

Despite the positive prospects, the increasing reliance on coffee farming poses significant challenges. One such issue is the potential for deforestation due to the extensive land requirement for coffee cultivation. An even more disconcerting issue is the high prevalence of child labor in this sector. Reports highlight an alarming 48% child labor rate in Uganda’s coffee supply chain, stripping children of their potential and dignity. This issue is prevalent despite the sector’s significance to the economy, accounting for approximately 5% of global coffee production.

The Dark Side of the Coffee Trade

Another looming concern is the susceptibility of the coffee sector to trade-based money laundering (TBML). With the increasing exports, now standing at 6.26 million 60kg bags valued at $862.28 million, the sector presents an opportunity for illicit activities. Techniques such as trade mis-invoicing, over or under-shipment, multiple invoicing, and false goods descriptions are being employed, leading to an estimated loss of $3.2 million due to under-invoicing between 2006 and 2015. The Uganda Revenue Authority is now prioritizing measures to monitor financial flows and curb these illicit activities.