Ugandan Refugees Transform Crisis into Opportunity: A Reforestation Mission

In the heart of East Africa, a small but resilient country, Uganda, has opened its doors to refugees fleeing from the turbulence of neighboring nations like Burundi, Congo, and Rwanda. Among these sanctuaries of hope, the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, located close to the Tanzanian border, has been grappling with a pressing environmental crisis – deforestation. This issue has been exacerbated by the steady influx of refugees, transforming the landscape’s verdant cover into a barren tableau.

Planting Seeds of Change

Recognizing the urgency of this environmental issue, Enock Twagirayesu, a refugee from Burundi, took a stand. Disturbed by the rampant depletion of forest cover for cooking fuel, he, along with two others, initiated a reforestation movement in 2016. This bold step led to the establishment of the Nakivale Green Environment Association, an organization dedicated to reversing the effects of deforestation in the settlement and fostering a sustainable habitat.

The Challenge of Reforestation

The association faces a unique challenge. Unlike crops such as beans or maize that provide immediate sustenance, trees demand patience. They do not offer immediate rewards but promise long-term environmental stability and sustainability. Since the turn of the century, Uganda has suffered a 13% loss in tree cover, primarily due to the heavy reliance on firewood for cooking, charcoal exportation, and illegal logging activities.

Transforming Nakivale: A Community Effort

Nakivale, home to over 180,000 refugees, has become a hub of tree planting efforts. The Nsamizi Training Institute for Social Development has set an ambitious target to plant 300,000 trees annually, amassing about three million in recent years. As an implementing partner for the U.N. refugee agency, the institute supports Twagirayesu’s efforts, collaborates with other initiative drivers, and provides incentives and seedlings for reforestation. This concerted effort is not simply about restoring the environment; it is also a fight against soil erosion and a move towards providing essential resources such as firewood for the refugee community.

Despite initial apprehensions that reforestation might result in eviction from the settlement, the community has started to recognize the value of these initiatives. The seeds sown today are not just for trees; they are seeds of hope, of resilience, and of a sustainable future for the Nakivale refugee community.