Uganda

Ugandan President Pledges Support for Local Musicians, Promises Protection for their Innovations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Ugandan President Pledges Support for Local Musicians, Promises Protection for their Innovations

In a recent announcement, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged his unwavering support for local artists in Uganda, particularly those in the music industry. This commitment to aid and provide resources to musicians was voiced during a briefing with renowned artist Eddy Kenzo, who highlighted the numerous challenges faced by individuals in the creative industry.

Addressing Challenges in the Creative Industry

In response to Kenzo’s concerns, President Museveni acknowledged the issues plaguing the creative industry and assured that the government would take decisive steps to assist artists in safeguarding their intellectual property rights. This strategic move by the government stands to revitalize the creative sector in Uganda, fostering an environment that respects and promotes innovation.

(Read Also: JChameleone Electrifies PANYC2023 Despite Pre-Show Setback)

Revitalizing the Creative Sector

The president’s initiative is expected to significantly bolster the creative sector in Uganda. It will not only empower the artists but also contribute significantly to the nation’s economy. A thriving creative industry can act as a powerful engine for growth and development, and the government’s commitment to this sector reflects the recognition of art as a vital component of economic growth, cultural enrichment, and national pride.

(Read Also: Northern Uganda Welcomes New Era with Peaceful Firework Celebrations)

Discrimination Against Dreadlocks

Alongside the challenges in the creative sector, the Uganda Police Force has been accused of targeting and unfairly arresting people with dreadlocks, including musicians and opposition supporters. The Rastafarian Community in Uganda has pushed for the release of colleagues arrested due to their hairstyle, but many arrests are undocumented, making it difficult to seek legal redress. The police, however, deny specifically targeting people with dreadlocks, stating they only arrest individuals with concrete information of criminal behavior.

Uganda
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

