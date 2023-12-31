en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Uganda

Ugandan President Museveni Addresses Corruption in End-of-Year Speech

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:20 pm EST
Ugandan President Museveni Addresses Corruption in End-of-Year Speech

On the final day of 2023, President Yoweri Kagame Museveni of Uganda delivered an end-of-year address that zeroed in on the issue of corruption. The address, dubbed the ‘M7Address’ and reported by NBSUpdates, gravitated towards the pressing concern of corruption in the country, with the President highlighting that the corrupt individuals are a minority, holding positions of power within both the government and the private sector.

A War Against Corruption

President Museveni’s remarks on corruption struck a chord, emphasizing the need for collective participation in the fight against this societal ill. His comments seemed to suggest that the majority of the Ugandan population are victims of these corrupt practices, rather than perpetrators. The President’s portrayal of the corrupt as a minority in power served as a call to arms for the citizenry to combat this menace.

The ‘M7Address’ Context

The context of the ‘M7Address’ was wide-ranging, covering topics such as Museveni’s Christmas holiday, the welcoming of a guest from Sudan, the First Lady’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and the upcoming NAM Summit. The President also touched on Uganda’s stance on anti-homosexuality, the fight against terrorism, wealth creation through agriculture, and the importance of regional integration. The corruption issue, however, took center stage, pointing to its significance in the President’s agenda.

Anticipating the Next Steps

The ‘M7Address’ did not provide specific measures or policies that might be proposed to combat corruption. However, given the President’s emphasis on the topic, it is anticipated that concrete steps will be taken in the near future to address this issue. The public will keenly await the administration’s actions, as the fight against corruption shapes up to be a defining point for President Museveni’s reign.

0
Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's ICT Sector: A Beacon of Growth and Innovation

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Uganda's Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges ...
@Africa · 11 mins
Uganda's Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Uganda’s President Museveni Stresses Importance of Agricultural Reform in New Year’s Address

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Stresses Importance of Agricultural Reform in New Year's Address
President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth
Uganda’s Prosperity Blueprint: Museveni Advocates High-Value Activities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Uganda's Prosperity Blueprint: Museveni Advocates High-Value Activities
Uganda’s President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
28 seconds
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
50 seconds
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
1 min
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
4 mins
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
6 mins
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
13 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
14 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
14 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
17 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
21 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
24 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
31 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app