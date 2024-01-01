en English
Democratic Republic of Congo

Ugandan Government Welcomes 141 Ex-LRA Combatants: A Step Towards Peace

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Ugandan Government Welcomes 141 Ex-LRA Combatants: A Step Towards Peace

In a significant turn of events in the Gulu District, a group of 141 former combatants of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) have been officially welcomed back by the government at the SOS Community Centre in Pece Pawel Central. These individuals, who had defected from the LRA three months prior in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), have asked for support and reintegration from the government and local community in Uganda.

Return of the Defectors

The LRA, under the command of Joseph Kony, gained notoriety for its brutal insurgency in Northern Uganda and neighboring regions. The return of these ex-combatants marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts towards peace and reconciliation in the region. The state minister for Northern Uganda lauded the ex-combatants decision to disassociate themselves from rebellion and assured them of amnesty and support from the government.

The 4th Infantry Division Deputy Commander commended the key players who facilitated the return of these former militants. Acknowledging their role, he expressed his gratitude and underlined the importance of their efforts in this process. Their work underscores the significance of collaborations and partnerships in dealing with complex issues such as this one.

Call for Peace and Reconciliation

The Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese, in his address, urged the locals to forgive the ex-LRA combatants and to live in harmony. His call for peace and reconciliation resonates with the larger objective of promoting stability in the region. It is a reminder of the challenges post-conflict communities face in addressing the legacies of war and the crucial role rehabilitation programs for ex-combatants play in preventing the recurrence of violence.

Democratic Republic of Congo Uganda
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

