Ugandan Bishops Call for Fairness and Justice in Dispute Resolution and Legal Processes

In their Easter messages delivered from respective dioceses, two prominent Ugandan bishops, Severus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese and Henry Katumba Tamale of West Buganda Anglican Diocese, have highlighted the importance of fairness and justice in dispute resolution and legal processes.

Bishop Severus Jjumba, speaking from the Episcopal home at Kitovu in Nyendo-Mukungwe division, Masaka city, emphasized the need for government agencies to arbitrate disputes fairly to foster peaceful coexistence within communities. He expressed concern over acts of unfairness, particularly towards the less privileged, which deprive them of their inherent rights.

Specifically addressing the judiciary, Bishop Jjumba called for a strong commitment to fairness during the adjudication of land disputes, citing it as a crucial step towards promoting social justice and ensuring equitable access to land rights.

Furthermore, Bishop Jjumba urged the Christian community to refrain from environmental destruction and to actively support efforts aimed at strengthening Basic Christian communities. These communities, adopted by the diocese to fortify faith, are tasked not only with providing spiritual support and strengthening family institutions but also with promoting hygiene, food security, environmental conservation, and responsible garbage management at the grassroots level.

In a similar vein, Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale of West Buganda Anglican Diocese expressed concern over the prolonged remand sentences faced by many suspects in various prison facilities before undergoing full trial. Leading prayers at Mukungwe prison in Nyendo-Mukungwe division, Bishop Katumba challenged police crime investigation officers to diligently gather required evidence before committing suspects for trial, thereby expediting the delivery of justice.

Both bishops' messages underscore the vital role of fairness, justice, and community engagement in fostering peace and social cohesion within Ugandan society. As religious leaders advocate for equitable dispute resolution and legal processes, they aim to uphold fundamental human rights and promote the common good for all citizens.