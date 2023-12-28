en English
Military

Ugandan Army Announces the Killing of Islamist Rebel Commander Musa Kamusi

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Uganda’s army has announced the killing of Musa Kamusi, a commander of the Islamist rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), during an operation in Kibale National Park. The rainforest is situated in western Uganda, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The demise of Kamusi, who was on the army’s Most Wanted list, signals a significant development in the security situation of western Uganda.

ADF’s Reign of Terror

Kamusi’s unit has been blamed for numerous violent attacks on civilians and public institutions. Among the most heinous of these was the slaughter of 37 students at a boarding school. The unit is also responsible for the murder of a British and South African couple, along with their Ugandan guide. A brutal assault that led to the deaths of ten farmers and bar customers further highlighted the unit’s ruthlessness.

From Anti-Kampala Rebel Group to ADF

The ADF was originally formed in the mid-1990s as an anti-Kampala rebel group. However, it was largely defeated and driven into the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Four years ago, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. This was followed by a dramatic increase in deadly attacks. Despite this, United Nations experts have not found conclusive evidence of Islamic State’s command over ADF’s operations.

Waiting for Further Details

While the killing of Kamusi is seen as a significant blow to the ADF, the details of the operation remain undisclosed. What is clear, however, is that the Ugandan army is making strides in its fight against the rebel forces. The army continues to recruit local defense units’ personnel to reinforce security in the area as it steps up its offensive against the ADF.

Military Terrorism Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

