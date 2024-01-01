en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Uganda Welcomes 2024: A Blend of Celebrations, Resilience, and Hope

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
Uganda Welcomes 2024: A Blend of Celebrations, Resilience, and Hope

Uganda enthusiastically ushered in the new year, marked by a blend of nationwide celebrations, fervor, and messages of resilience and hope. The festive atmosphere was steeped in prayers, music, joyous laughter, and compelling dance performances. The resounding sense of community spirit and shared joy characterized the essence of Uganda, fostering a palpable sense of accomplishment and anticipation for 2024.

Festivities and Fanfare

At Kyambogo, a large congregation of believers gathered to welcome the new year. Similarly, the Buganda Kingdom celebrated with fanfare at the Kabaka’s palace. The celebratory atmosphere was heightened by a spectacular display of fireworks in Northern Uganda, symbolizing hope for a brighter future. The stunning pyrotechnics, a visual treat orchestrated by Cephas Egesa for 24 years, enthralled revelers at Serena Hotel.

Messages of Hope and Resilience

Archbishop Kaziimba delivered a potent new year message, encouraging people to prioritize God for blessings and embrace behavioral change. This message was echoed by Pastor Serwadda, who inspired optimism for the forthcoming year, urging the faithful to anticipate victories. In his message at Lubaga Cathedral, Fr. Pius Ssentumbwe highlighted the transformative role of technology in promoting peace.

Security and Challenges

Despite the joyous celebrations, the new year also brought challenges. A fire incident at Makerere-Kavule reduced furniture shops to ashes, marking a tragic start to the year for some. However, the Ugandan police maintained a strong presence during the festivities, ensuring a largely peaceful transition into the new year. They reported a total of 100 arrests made for various offenses.

Resilience of the Tourism Sector

As Uganda stepped into 2024, the resilience of the tourism sector was acknowledged. The sector continues to recover from the challenges posed by the pandemic, fostering hope for the future. The Kabaka, in his new year message, marked the year with a special acknowledgment of Nnaalinya Lubuga, symbolizing the resilience of the Ugandan people.

0
Travel & Tourism Uganda
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Tourism Recovery Obstructed by Political Unrest and Terrorism; Uganda Rings in New Year with Hope

By Israel Ojoko

The Icy Heat: Iceland's Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Cannabis Conundrum: Travel and Legality

By BNN Correspondents

US Virgin Islands Usher in 2024 with Vibrant Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Preserving Jaisalmer Fort: Balancing Heritage and Habitation ...
@India · 43 mins
Preserving Jaisalmer Fort: Balancing Heritage and Habitation ...
heart comment 0
China’s Transport Network to See Significant Surge in New Year Passenger Volume

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Transport Network to See Significant Surge in New Year Passenger Volume
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Usher in 2024 in Rajasthan: A New Tradition?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Usher in 2024 in Rajasthan: A New Tradition?
Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

By Quadri Adejumo

Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism
Zimbabwe’s Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
4 mins
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
6 mins
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
6 mins
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
6 mins
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
7 mins
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
8 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
9 mins
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
11 mins
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
41 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
47 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
52 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
52 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app