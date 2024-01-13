en English
International Affairs

Uganda to Host Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
In a significant diplomatic move, Uganda is gearing up to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024, a landmark event that stands testament to the nation’s commitment to active participation in the global community. This announcement comes from Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, who underscored the profound implications of the summit as a platform for Uganda to engage with multiple nations simultaneously.

Uganda on the Global Stage

With the NAM Summit, Uganda is set to become a focal point of global attention, attracting national, regional, continental, and international media coverage. This event is more than a gathering of about 70 heads of states, governments, and delegations; it is an opportunity for Uganda to showcase its potential, foster international relationships, and engage in critical discussions about global issues with other member states. The summit aligns with the country’s strategy to amplify its visibility and influence on the international stage.

Significance of the Non-Aligned Movement

Established during the Cold War, the NAM provided a path for countries that did not align with any significant power blocs. Today, it comprises 120 member countries, making it the second-largest grouping of nations worldwide, after the United Nations. The NAM Summit is a platform to review progress in implementing outcomes of the previous summit and address existing, new, and emerging issues of collective concern and interest to the NAM.

Security Measures and Logistics

As Uganda prepares to host this major summit in its capital, Kampala, comprehensive security measures have been put in place, including airport security, convoy management, and counter-terror measures. The country assures the international community of its commitment to safety, neutrality, and hospitality during the summit. In addition, traffic diversions and regulations will be implemented to manage the influx of international delegates and visiting heads of states.

By hosting the NAM Summit, Uganda aims to enhance its diplomatic ties and seek opportunities for collaboration and development. This event is seen as a significant step towards greater engagement with the international community and an effort to foster dialogue and cooperation among nations.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

