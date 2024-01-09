Uganda to Host Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Leap Onto the Global Stage

In a significant stride for its international standing, Uganda is readying to play host to the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in January 2024. This event marks a pivotal moment in the history of the African nation as President Yoweri Museveni is set to preside over the NAM as Chairman for the following three years.

The Essence and Relevance of NAM

The Non-Aligned Movement, a political forum of 120 countries, is a global platform for states that have chosen not to align formally with or against any major power blocs. The NAM’s creation during the Cold War era served as a testament to these nations’ desire for independence and autonomy from the dominant powers. In today’s increasingly globalized world, the relevance of NAM is frequently questioned. Yet, the entity continues to provide a robust platform for member countries to discuss, negotiate, and advocate for their interests on key issues such as economic development, peace, and security.

Uganda’s Leap Onto the Global Stage

The opportunity to host the NAM Summit is a significant boon for Uganda, enhancing its global stature and diplomatic clout. With the world’s attention focused on the Summit, Uganda has a golden chance to promote its trade and investment opportunities, fostering potential bilateral talks and deepening international relationships. Increased tourism and global media attention, vital by-products of hosting such a significant event, can also prove beneficial for Uganda’s economy.

Expert Views on the NAM Summit

The television program NBSBarometer, scheduled for 10 PM, will feature a discussion revolving around Uganda’s role and potential benefits from the NAM Summit. The program promises enriching insights from notable guests including Hon Betty Nambooze, Hon Theodore Ssekikubo, and other experts. The discourse is expected to unearth various perspectives on the Summit’s implications for Uganda, its potential benefits, and the challenges that lie ahead.

Despite the apparent gains, concerns are being raised about the opportunistic road maintenance in Kampala ahead of the Summit. Critics argue that the government’s efforts should be more consistent and not solely focused on high-profile events. Furthermore, Uganda’s adherence to NAM principles has come under scrutiny, suggesting that the nation’s journey on the global stage is laden with complexities and challenges.