en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Uganda to Host NAM Summit 2024: A Pivotal Moment on the Global Stage

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
Uganda to Host NAM Summit 2024: A Pivotal Moment on the Global Stage

In January 2024, Uganda is set to become a global epicenter of diplomatic dialogue and policy discussion. Hosting the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Uganda will welcome representation from 120 countries. Simultaneously, the nation will also facilitate the G77 + China conference, bringing the total number of participating countries to 134. This grand gathering, akin to a United Nations General Assembly, spotlights Uganda’s capability to orchestrate significant international events, potentially reshaping its position on the global stage.

Uganda’s Moment in the Limelight

The NAM Summit, scheduled from 15th to 20th January, will be held at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, will assume the chairmanship for the 120 member states, thereby focusing the global spotlight on Uganda. The summit aims to address urgent global issues and foster cooperation among member nations. Despite concerns regarding North Korea’s participation, given its recent activities, organizers have reassured the international community of Uganda’s security.

Intensifying Influence on the International Scene

Following the NAM Summit, from 21st to 23rd January, Uganda will host the Third South Summit under the Group 77 and China’s framework. This alliance of developing countries further amplifies Uganda’s growing influence. As the nation assumes the chairmanship of both NAM for three years and G77 and China for a year, it is expected to stimulate the economy, thereby enhancing its global standing.

Preparations in Full Swing

In preparation for these pivotal summits, the newly refurbished Entebbe International Airport has undergone inspection. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is slated to attend the NAM Summit, with a team led by Foreign Minister NP Saud and Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal. Meetings at the ministerial and high-level officials of the NAM member states are set to commence in mid-January, setting the stage for these milestone events.

0
International Affairs Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
49 mins ago
Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin
In a powerful display of solidarity with Palestine, thousands of protesters marched through Dublin, Ireland, in what has been described as the biggest pro-Palestine demonstration ever witnessed in the country. This march coincided with a global ‘day of action’ against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with similar protests being held in Cork and London. Over
Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Battle in Motion
2 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Legal Battle in Motion
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
2 hours ago
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
Middle East on the Brink: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
1 hour ago
Middle East on the Brink: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
Global Protests Demand Policy Change on Day of Action for Gaza
2 hours ago
Global Protests Demand Policy Change on Day of Action for Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
2 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
3 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
4 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
4 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
8 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
12 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
12 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
12 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
45 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app