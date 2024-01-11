Uganda to Host NAM Summit 2024: A Pivotal Moment on the Global Stage

In January 2024, Uganda is set to become a global epicenter of diplomatic dialogue and policy discussion. Hosting the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Uganda will welcome representation from 120 countries. Simultaneously, the nation will also facilitate the G77 + China conference, bringing the total number of participating countries to 134. This grand gathering, akin to a United Nations General Assembly, spotlights Uganda’s capability to orchestrate significant international events, potentially reshaping its position on the global stage.

Uganda’s Moment in the Limelight

The NAM Summit, scheduled from 15th to 20th January, will be held at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, will assume the chairmanship for the 120 member states, thereby focusing the global spotlight on Uganda. The summit aims to address urgent global issues and foster cooperation among member nations. Despite concerns regarding North Korea’s participation, given its recent activities, organizers have reassured the international community of Uganda’s security.

Intensifying Influence on the International Scene

Following the NAM Summit, from 21st to 23rd January, Uganda will host the Third South Summit under the Group 77 and China’s framework. This alliance of developing countries further amplifies Uganda’s growing influence. As the nation assumes the chairmanship of both NAM for three years and G77 and China for a year, it is expected to stimulate the economy, thereby enhancing its global standing.

Preparations in Full Swing

In preparation for these pivotal summits, the newly refurbished Entebbe International Airport has undergone inspection. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is slated to attend the NAM Summit, with a team led by Foreign Minister NP Saud and Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal. Meetings at the ministerial and high-level officials of the NAM member states are set to commence in mid-January, setting the stage for these milestone events.