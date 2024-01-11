Uganda to Host Additional IGAD Summit: A Testament to Growing Diplomatic Role

In an announcement that underscores Uganda’s growing diplomatic clout, Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo revealed that the country will host an additional summit for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). This decision, which brings together leaders from nine regional countries, represents a significant vote of confidence in Uganda’s leadership capabilities.

IGAD: A Pillar of Regional Cooperation

Comprising eight nations from Eastern Africa, IGAD is a trade bloc dedicated to fostering regional cooperation and development. The inclusion of an extra summit on Uganda’s diplomatic schedule underscores the country’s expanding role within the bloc and the recognition it receives from its neighbours.

Addressing Regional Conflicts

Set for Thursday, January 18, the emergency summit has a critical agenda: addressing the ongoing conflict in Sudan and pushing for a ceasefire and peaceful dialogue. In this endeavour, South Sudan is playing a proactive role to mediate the conflict. Additionally, the contentious issue between Somalia and Ethiopia is also on the table for discussion, with the aim to resolve it peacefully.

A Step Towards Greater Regional Stability

Invited by Djibouti’s President and IGAD Chair, Ismail Omar Guelleh, the summit will bring together heads of state and government from the bloc’s member states. The African Union and other international partners are also expected to join the dialogue. This meeting, therefore, is not merely a gathering of leaders but a concerted effort to promote regional stability and peace.

Uganda: A Rising Diplomatic Force

Hosting the IGAD summit is a significant milestone for Uganda, signalling its increasing stature within the region. It is a testament to the nation’s diplomatic acumen and its commitment to fostering cooperation and development among IGAD member states. In this sense, Uganda is not just a host, but a leader, guiding the region towards a future of peace and prosperity.