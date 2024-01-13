en English
International Relations

Uganda to Chair NAM and G77 Plus China Summits in Unprecedented Move

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Uganda to Chair NAM and G77 Plus China Summits in Unprecedented Move

In an unprecedented move set to significantly impact the global stage, Uganda has been announced to chair both the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77 plus China Summit in 2024, an announcement made by Ambassador Adonia Ayebare. The unique scenario puts Uganda in a position of immense responsibility, steering two of the world’s most significant international forums concurrently, a feat never before achieved by a single country.

Unprecedented Chairmanship in Global Forums

The NAM Summit serves as a platform for countries that don’t align themselves formally with or against any major power bloc. At the same time, the G77 plus China is a coalition aimed at promoting the collective economic interests of developing nations and enhancing the joint negotiating capacity within the United Nations. Both these summits are set to witness Uganda take the helm in 2024, a move that’s bound to require vast resources – logistical, diplomatic, and strategic.

Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend

Adding to the event’s significance, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland is slated to attend the NAM Summit in Uganda. The summit’s theme of ‘deepening cooperation for shared global affluence’ aligns with Ms. Scotland’s agenda to consult with leaders from Commonwealth countries on economic and environmental challenges. In addition, discussions regarding the urgent reform of the global financial system and the Commonwealth’s efforts in climate finance, ocean challenges, land degradation, and sustainable energy transition are expected.

Preparations Underway

As Uganda prepares for its dual chairmanship, international delegates have started arriving in the country. The summits are expected to attract over 4000 foreign and local delegates, necessitating stringent security measures. These measures include stringent airport security, marine security, convoy management, access controls, close protection, aerial surveillance, crime prevention, public order management, and counter-terror measures. The police spokesman, Fred Enanga, has assured the delegates of their safety, stating there are no specific threats directed towards the summit.

The Road Ahead

While this is an unprecedented opportunity for Uganda, it also brings forth immense challenges. Ambassador Ayebare’s call for support underlines the need for international cooperation and assistance to ensure these global events’ success. It remains to be seen how Uganda manages this unique situation and if it can effectively leverage this opportunity to drive change on the global stage.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

