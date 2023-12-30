en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Uganda to Boost Science and Technology Education with UGX 3.5 Billion Complex

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:43 pm EST
Uganda to Boost Science and Technology Education with UGX 3.5 Billion Complex

The Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union has greenlit a considerable budget of UGX 3.5 billion for 2024. This budget is specifically allocated for the construction of a cutting-edge Science and Technology complex. The multifunctional complex is planned to serve not only as a foundation for education and research but also as a hub for various businesses.

A Leap Forward for Science and Technology Education

This initiative marks a significant stride towards enhancing the infrastructure for science and technology education in Uganda. The proposed complex is expected to provide a conducive environment for both teaching and research, fostering a culture of scientific advancement and innovation.

Integration of Business Spaces

Unique to this project is the inclusion of business spaces within the complex. This integration is intended to promote economic activities and stimulate growth, creating a seamless blend of educational and commercial enterprises. It signifies a novel approach to infrastructure development, one that not only fosters academic progress but also facilitates economic dynamism.

Reflecting a Broader Effort

The union’s commitment to this project encapsulates a broader effort geared towards empowering scientific progress in the country. By creating opportunities for commercial enterprises within the complex, the initiative also seeks to inspire a synergy between academia and the business sector, fostering a well-rounded development approach.

In other related news, Uganda is on the verge of unveiling a US$47 million Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala. The state-of-the-art facility, part of the Speke Commonwealth Resort, is expected to significantly transform the country’s hospitality landscape. With top-tier conference rooms and a 4,400-seater auditorium, the Convention Centre is anticipated to be a game-changer for Uganda’s MICE industry.

0
Education Science & Technology Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Conservative Nonprofit PragerU's Content Makes its Way into Public School Curriculums

By BNN Correspondents

Tony Wakeham Proposes Novel Approach to Healthcare Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

University of Uyo Announces Promotions to Professorial Ranks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative

By Bijay Laxmi

Fijian Businesswoman Highlights the Impact of Studying in China ...
@China · 2 hours
Fijian Businesswoman Highlights the Impact of Studying in China ...
heart comment 0
VIWMA Fosters Environmental Stewardship through Community Outreach

By BNN Correspondents

VIWMA Fosters Environmental Stewardship through Community Outreach
The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action

By Saboor Bayat

The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action
Oregon Initiative Lays Groundwork for Tackling Youth Mental Health Crisis

By Bijay Laxmi

Oregon Initiative Lays Groundwork for Tackling Youth Mental Health Crisis
Young Equestrian’s Viral Journey Reflects Cultural Pride; New Strategy for Industrial and Mining Sectors Unveiled

By Hadeel Hashem

Young Equestrian's Viral Journey Reflects Cultural Pride; New Strategy for Industrial and Mining Sectors Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Vienna Pro-Palestine Rally: A Testament to Diverse International Solidarity
1 min
Vienna Pro-Palestine Rally: A Testament to Diverse International Solidarity
From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi
2 mins
From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
10 mins
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
10 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
10 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
11 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
11 mins
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
20 mins
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
21 mins
Uganda in Focus: Infrastructure, Security, and Politics in 2023
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
34 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
1 hour
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app